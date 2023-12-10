 

Emily Blunt Had 'Joy Bomb of a Time' in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

20th Century Fox
Reuniting with her co-star Anne Hathaway, the 'A Quiet One' actress shares her fond memories on the set of the 2006 movie alongside Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emily Blunt has described "The Devil Wears Prada" as the movie that "changed my life." The 40-year-old actress took on the role of Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie and is amazed at how popular it continues to be with audiences.

"We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don't know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It's quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life," Emily said in conversation with co-star Anne Hathaway for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

The "Jungle Cruise" star also recalled how cruelly she treated Anne's character Andrea "Andy" Sachs in the picture set in the world of fashion. Emily said, "I would laugh all the time because I was so horrible to you most of the time in this movie. And it was your little face - this beautiful, slightly baffled face."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Anne recalled how she was taken aback by the improvisational abilities of Emily and fellow cast members Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci. The 41-year-old actress said, "I remember seeing Meryl come up with 18 different lines on the spot. Stanley Tucci was doing the same, and you. I was just like this kindergartner who was like, 'How are they all so good?' "

Meanwhile, Anne had high praise for Emily's performance in "Oppenheimer" as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer - the wife of Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer and a former member of the Communist Party USA.

The "Eileen" star said, "With 'Oppenheimer', I'm at a loss for words. You are so wonderful in it. I was so proud of you. This character Kitty is so different from you. She's like a dying star. Kitty contracts around her life rather than opening to it. Then, when she finally does open, you realise, oh God, the pain and indignity she lived with."

