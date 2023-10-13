Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Secret Life of the American Teenager' star and 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress became close pals after they confided in each other following a breakup.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Francia Raisa first became close to Selena Gomez following a breakup. The 35-year-old actress was known for donating a kidney to Selena when she suffered organ damage due to lupus and revealed that they first met when they were both appearing on teen TV programmes in the late 2000s and had been sent to visit sick children at a hospital.

"When I was on 'Secret Life of the American Teenager'… she was on 'Wizards of Waverly Place.' Disney had the stars of their shows go to Children's Hospital and visit all the kids… She was in my group," she told Extra.

"She came up to me and was like, 'My mom had a teenage pregnancy, she was 16 years old, and we love your show.' I was like, 'Oh, my God, thank you! I love your show.' We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing…"

"Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and her and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, 'I am going through some stuff… I am going through a breakup.' I was like, 'Girl, me, too,' and we were just inseparable after that ever since."

Francia went on to add that she and Selena are "trauma-bonded" which can be "rocky and tricky" but she still likes to treat her like a little sister. She said, "We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change."

"Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don't know any relationship that's perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other."

You can share this post!