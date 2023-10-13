 

Cher Recalls Sonny Bono Begging for Apology After He 'Royally' Hurt Her

Cher Recalls Sonny Bono Begging for Apology After He 'Royally' Hurt Her
CNN
Celebrity

The 'Believe' singer remembers getting an apology from her then-husband and while it 'didn't cure everything,' the fact that he acknowledged his mistake 'meant something' to her.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher got an apology from Sonny Bono in the years after he had "royally hurt" her. The 77-year-old signer was known for fronting a duo with then-husband Sonny from 1964 until their divorce 1975 but she has now revealed that even though he "royally hurt" her, he turned up to her house to make amends.

"He p***** me off royally and hurt me. One day he came into the kitchen at my house and said, 'Cher, I want to apologise. I realized that I hurt you in so many ways, and I was wrong.' That went a long way for me. It didn't cure everything. The fact that he came and said it meant something to me, that at least he acknowledged that he had been hurtful," she told People.

The "Believe" hitmaker has son Chaz, 54, with her late husband - who died in 1998 in a skiing accident at the age of 62 - and went on to add that when she and Sonny worked together on music, that was the "easiest part" of their whole relationship. She said, "Working together was the easiest part of it, because we really made each other laugh. You can't fake that kind of stuff."

  Editors' Pick

Cher is currently dating music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 37, and went on to describe her new man - who she was first linked to in November - as "special" as she admitted she loved being with him.

She said, "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I'm special, so I can say that he's special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun."

"What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyonce After Walking Red Carpet Together at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Related Posts
Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'

Cher Says Rumor About Her Hiring Men to Abduct Her Adult Son 'Is Not True'

Cher's Boyfriend AE Changes Her Perspective on Dating Younger Man

Cher's Boyfriend AE Changes Her Perspective on Dating Younger Man

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Latest News
Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5
  • Oct 13, 2023

Peter Andre Expecting Baby No. 5

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner
  • Oct 13, 2023

Joe Jonas Files to Dismiss Miami Divorce Case After Settling Custody Battle With Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyonce After Walking Red Carpet Together at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
  • Oct 13, 2023

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyonce After Walking Red Carpet Together at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

Cher Recalls Sonny Bono Begging for Apology After He 'Royally' Hurt Her
  • Oct 13, 2023

Cher Recalls Sonny Bono Begging for Apology After He 'Royally' Hurt Her

Yung Miami Slams Charlamagne Tha God for Saying Her Podcast Shouldn't Have Won BET Award
  • Oct 13, 2023

Yung Miami Slams Charlamagne Tha God for Saying Her Podcast Shouldn't Have Won BET Award

Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup
  • Oct 13, 2023

Francia Raisa Dishes on How Selena Gomez Confided in Her After a Breakup

Most Read
Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Celebrity

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Hamas Attacks on Israel

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game

Shawn Levy Gushes Over 'Role Model' Taylor Swift After Joining Her A-List Squad at NFL Game