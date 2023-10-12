 

Meghan Markle Encourages Carson Daly to Forget Protocol at Archewell Foundation

The 'Today' co-host recounts on the talk show his meeting with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry at the Archewell Foundation summit, where he served as moderator.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle apparently left a huge impression on Carson Daly. The "Today" co-host met the Duchess of Sussex at the Archewell Foundation summit, where he served as moderator, on Tuesday, October 10.

Recounting the event, Carson revealed that Meghan preferred the warm greeting over formal protocol. "One of the main events was a special conversation that I shared with the Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan, about how to build a safer space online for our kids and teenagers," Carson revealed to co-host Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin on Wednesday morning.

Calling Meghan and her husband Prince Harry "so great," Carson shared that the former "Suits" actress encouraged him to forget protocol when he was unsure of royal protocol. "People asked me, 'How were the royals?' I didn't know whether to curtsey or hug, like, what's the royal rules and whatnot? And Meghan [said], 'Bring it in,' [with a] big hug," he said, before Savannah responded, "That's really cool."

During the summit, titled The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age, Meghan and Harry discussed their roles as parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they've been through," the British prince said.

Meghan, meanwhile, shared that "being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life" in addition to being a wife to Harry. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us," the mom of two divulged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex impressed the audience, who gave them a standing ovation following the panel.

