Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Shunning' Her Italian Family

In a new interview, the Yeezy architectural designer's cousin Fabiola Censori said that she and her controversial rapper husband pair have been ignoring them during the pair's Italian trip.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Italy-based family of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori claimed they felt ignored by the couple during their Italian trip. Speaking to Daily Mail, the Yeezy architectural designer's cousin Fabiola Censori said that the pair appeared to be shunning them.

"I've never met Bianca but I would love to," Fabiola, who lives in Giulianova, Italy, said. "It was a shame she didn't come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday."

According to Fabiola, "her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him." He added, "But as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored."

Another relative also hoped the new couple will visit them when they return to the country. "I've heard all about her from other relatives and she sounds good fun," Andrea divulged. "I imagine an evening out with her and Kanye would be very interesting."

The new report arrived after it was said that Ye and Bianca legally married for "religious reasons." A source told Us Weekly the Yeezy designer and his Australian wife legally wed because they wanted to "be intimate," adding that they decided to exchange vows because they are "also in love."

"Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal," the insider further revealed.

It was recently revealed that the couple legally married late last year in Palo Alto, California. Using "confidential marriage license," they reportedly exchanged vows on December 20, 2022, which was a few weeks after the "Gold Digger" rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

A source shared that the pair preferred to keep details of their wedding ceremony under the wraps. "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," the insider shared. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."

