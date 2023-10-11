 

Meghan Markle Shares Her Concerns About Damaging Impact of Social Media on Children

Speaking at an event for Archewell Foundation in New York City, the Duchess of Sussex, who has two children with Prince Harry, says that she regards motherhood as the 'most important thing' in her life.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle considers motherhood to be the "most important thing in [her] entire life." The Duchess of Sussex, who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Prince Harry, has admitted that motherhood is her number one priority.

Speaking at an event for their Archewell Foundation in New York City, the 42-year-old duchess shared, "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life." Despite this, the duchess has concerns about the potentially damaging impact of social media on the lives of young people.

She explained, "They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me ... but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we're able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit."

"Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe," she continued. "I'm confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together."

Meanwhile, Harry revealed that he wants to turn "pain into purpose." The 39-year-old royal, who married the former actress in 2018, explained, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they've been through."

