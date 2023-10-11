 

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Doesn't Like 'Giving Advice'

Admitting that she doesn't have all of the answers to others' problems, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress urges people to 'open up to someone' else because it's 'very freeing.'

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez thinks there's "so much strength in being vulnerable." The 31-year-old star has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Selena admits that she's found it to be a "very freeing" experience.

The brunette beauty, who has a huge following on social media, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram, told Wondermind, "I don't love giving advice because I don't have all of the answers. I'd say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

Despite this, Selena doesn't have any regrets over how she's dealt with her own struggles. She explained, "I try and not look back and wish anything could have been different. What I am happy about is that more people are opening up about their mental health."

Selena previously discussed her experience of bipolar disorder, revealing that she deals with it on a "day by day" basis. In her "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" documentary, the pop star explained, "When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis. What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."

Despite this, Selena suggested that she's managed to control the situation. The singer, whose disorder can cause extreme mood swings, said, "I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been."

