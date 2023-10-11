 

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'
startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/FAYES VISION
Movie

While the Arthur Curry depicter in the 'Aquaman' films could join the new DC Universe, he reportedly will not reprise his role as the Atlantean superhero in the Superman reboot film.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa may be recruited for "Superman Legacy". Amid the uncertain future of his tenure as Aquaman, the Hawaii-born actor is reportedly in talks to star in James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot.

The 44-year-old hunk, however, will not reprise his role as Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman. According to Variety, he is in talks to play Lobo, either in "Superman Legacy" or in a standalone film, which is yet to be announced.

In the same report by Variety, it's claimed that none of the stars cast by Zack Snyder for 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League, including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Momoa, will reprise their roles in the new DC universe.

On the other hand, Gunn recently revealed which actors who will keep playing their roles in the new DCU. In late September, the filmmaker replied to a fan's question on Threads, "Xolo Mariduena will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU." He then added, "...as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker."

  Editors' Pick

According to Variety, Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller on next year's Max series "Waller" and possibly in the new "Superman" tentpole. Meanwhile, Gunn's Max series "Peacemaker" is reported to be back for a second season with Cena in the lead.

On Threads, Gunn also noted that "Creature Commandos" will mark the official start of the DCU. "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year - a sort of aperitif to the DCU - & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," he explained. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

The 57-year-old continued, "And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy."

"Creature Commandos" is an upcoming adult animated series that features Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova and David Harbour in the voice cast. As for "Superman: Legacy", it has David Corenswet in the titular roles with Rachel Brosnahan being cast as Lois Lane.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Panicked Whoopi Goldberg Urges Reporter to Seek Safety Amid Live Broadcast in Israel

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal
Related Posts
James Gunn Rules Out This 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star for 'Superman Legacy'

James Gunn Rules Out This 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star for 'Superman Legacy'

Latest News
Bre Tiesi Details 'Intense' Postpartum Journey After Giving Birth to Nick Cannon's Child
  • Oct 11, 2023

Bre Tiesi Details 'Intense' Postpartum Journey After Giving Birth to Nick Cannon's Child

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal
  • Oct 11, 2023

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Jason Momoa May Star in James Gunn's 'Superman Legacy'

Panicked Whoopi Goldberg Urges Reporter to Seek Safety Amid Live Broadcast in Israel
  • Oct 11, 2023

Panicked Whoopi Goldberg Urges Reporter to Seek Safety Amid Live Broadcast in Israel

Scruffy-Looking Joshua Jackson Picks Up Moving Supplies Amid Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce
  • Oct 11, 2023

Scruffy-Looking Joshua Jackson Picks Up Moving Supplies Amid Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce

Selena Gomez Loves to Take Advice From 'Very Wise' Sister Gracie Despite 21-Year Age Gap
  • Oct 11, 2023

Selena Gomez Loves to Take Advice From 'Very Wise' Sister Gracie Despite 21-Year Age Gap

Most Read
Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
Movie

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Creating 'Perfect Storm'

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Creating 'Perfect Storm'

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans

'Napoleon' Offers Four-Hour Director's Cut for Streaming Fans

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

'Heat' Director Confirms Plans to Develop Sequel

'Heat' Director Confirms Plans to Develop Sequel

DC Defends Jason Momoa Against Amber Heard's Allegations He Was Drunk on 'Aquaman 2' Set

DC Defends Jason Momoa Against Amber Heard's Allegations He Was Drunk on 'Aquaman 2' Set