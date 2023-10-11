'The Voice' Recap: Contestant Brings 'Magical' Performance in Night 6 of Blind Auditions

YouTube/The Voice TV

In the new episode of the hit NBC show, coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend continue battling to get the best singers on their respective teams.

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" continued the discovery for the next singing phenomenon in Night 6 of Blind Auditions. In the Tuesday, October 10 episode, coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend battled to get the best singers on their respective teams.

Willie Gomez was the first singer to perform that night. He opted to sing the Spanish song "La Bachata" which successfully earned him a four-chair turn from the coaches. Gwen said he had "so much stage presence" and a "flawless" voice. John praised the richness in his baritone voice, while Reba called him cute. Willie eventually went to Team John.

Singing next was Olivia Eden, who belted out Niall's own "This Town". She got Reba and Niall turned for her. Niall thought her voice would suit country songs, but she unsurprisingly chose Niall as her coach.

Later, Caitlin Quisenberry sang "Rainbow" and Reba didn't wait too long to hit her button. Gwen also turned, while Niall regretted not doing so. Caitlyn chose to be on Team Reba.

Clayton Davis was up next, singing "Sunday Morning", though he failed to get any of the coaches turned for him. Following it up was Kara Tenae, who hit the stage to sing "Boo'd Up". Three coaches except for John hit their buttons. Niall called her performance "amazing" and praised her "crazy runs." Gwen told Kara she could help her find the "emotion of the song," and Kara was sold. She joined Team Gwen.

Rounding out the night was Caleb Sasser. He hoped to wow the coaches with his performance of "Another Sad Love Song". Gwen and Niall were quick to turn their chairs, with Reba and John following suit shortly after. John said Caleb's performance was "magical," while Gwen convinced Caleb that she could help him show his personality through his voice. Niall loved "the ease" when Caleb sings, while Reba said she would love to duet with him. Caleb went to Team John at the end.

