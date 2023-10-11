 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List
INSTARimages.com/Famous/ACE PICTURES
Music

The 'Humble' hitmaker wins big with four trophies, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year award, while Ice Spice is named Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendrick Lamar came out as the biggest winner at the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The full winners were unveiled during the broadcast on BET on Tuesday, October 10 after the ceremony was taped in Atlanta, Georgia on October 3.

The Compton rapper took home four awards, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year prize. He was also named Best Live Performer and Lyricist of the Year, while he shared Video Director of the Year award with Dave Free.

Coming into Tuesday's show, Cardi B and 21 Savage led the nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each, while last year's big winner, Drake, followed close behind with nine nods. Cardi eventually was left empty handed, while 21 Savage scored two awards for Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Duo/Group, both of which he shared with his "Her Loss" collaborator Drake.

Other artists bagging two awards that night were Lil Durk and J. Cole, who won Best Collaboration and Impact Track for their collaboration "All My Life". Lil Uzi Vert also won two, Best Hip Hop Video and Song of the Year for "Just Wanna Rock", while Metro Boomin was hailed DJ of the Year and Producer of the Year.

  Editors' Pick

Ice Spice was named Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, with 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Yung Miami among other artists who went home with one trophy each. Marley Marl was presented with I Am Hip-Hop Award, while Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were honored with Cultural Influence Award.

The awards show was hosted by Fat Joe and featured performances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls and DaBaby. LL Cool J and Rakim led a tribute to I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl, while Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, Da Brat and more teamed up for a performance in celebration of So So Def 30th anniversary.

Full Winner List of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

You can share this post!

You might also like

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Return to the Ballroom on 'Motown Night'
Related Posts
Kendrick Lamar Trolled After Showing Off His Fake Air Jordans

Kendrick Lamar Trolled After Showing Off His Fake Air Jordans

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego

Kendrick Lamar Keeps Silent on Social Media to Avoid Bragging and Getting Lost in His Ego

Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar's Therapist in 'Count Me Out' Music Video

Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar's Therapist in 'Count Me Out' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar Dances Passionately to 'Rich Spirit' in New Music Video

Kendrick Lamar Dances Passionately to 'Rich Spirit' in New Music Video

Latest News
Guillermo del Toro Teases Plot of His Canceled 'Star Wars' Movie
  • Oct 11, 2023

Guillermo del Toro Teases Plot of His Canceled 'Star Wars' Movie

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List
  • Oct 11, 2023

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap
  • Oct 11, 2023

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Return to the Ballroom on 'Motown Night'
  • Oct 11, 2023

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Return to the Ballroom on 'Motown Night'

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations
  • Oct 11, 2023

Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Shanna Moakler Gushes Over Talented Son After Watching His Solo Show
  • Oct 11, 2023

Shanna Moakler Gushes Over Talented Son After Watching His Solo Show

Most Read
Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis
Music

Keith Richards Forced to Change the Way He Plays Guitar Due to Old Age and Arthritis

Artist of the Week: Shakira

Artist of the Week: Shakira

Lana Del Rey Pouring 'Every Dollar Right Back Into' the Cities She Visits on Tour

Lana Del Rey Pouring 'Every Dollar Right Back Into' the Cities She Visits on Tour

Britney Spears Expresses Desire to Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Lessons' With Jay-Z

Britney Spears Expresses Desire to Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Lessons' With Jay-Z

Coldplay Accuse Ex-Manager of Blowing Budget for Their Latest Tour

Coldplay Accuse Ex-Manager of Blowing Budget for Their Latest Tour

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

U2 Pay Tribute to Victims of Israel Music Festival Tragedy by Altering Their Lyrics

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Hayley Williams Opens Up About 'Emotional Pain' While Creating 'After Laughter'

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List