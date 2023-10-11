BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: Kendrick Lamar Dominates Full Winner List

INSTARimages.com/Famous/ACE PICTURES Music

The 'Humble' hitmaker wins big with four trophies, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year award, while Ice Spice is named Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendrick Lamar came out as the biggest winner at the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The full winners were unveiled during the broadcast on BET on Tuesday, October 10 after the ceremony was taped in Atlanta, Georgia on October 3.

The Compton rapper took home four awards, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year prize. He was also named Best Live Performer and Lyricist of the Year, while he shared Video Director of the Year award with Dave Free.

Coming into Tuesday's show, Cardi B and 21 Savage led the nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each, while last year's big winner, Drake, followed close behind with nine nods. Cardi eventually was left empty handed, while 21 Savage scored two awards for Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Duo/Group, both of which he shared with his "Her Loss" collaborator Drake.

Other artists bagging two awards that night were Lil Durk and J. Cole, who won Best Collaboration and Impact Track for their collaboration "All My Life". Lil Uzi Vert also won two, Best Hip Hop Video and Song of the Year for "Just Wanna Rock", while Metro Boomin was hailed DJ of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Ice Spice was named Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist, with 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Yung Miami among other artists who went home with one trophy each. Marley Marl was presented with I Am Hip-Hop Award, while Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were honored with Cultural Influence Award.

The awards show was hosted by Fat Joe and featured performances by Sexyy Red, GloRilla, City Girls and DaBaby. LL Cool J and Rakim led a tribute to I Am Hip Hop Award honoree Marley Marl, while Lil Jon, Ludacris, Nelly, Chingy, Bow Wow, Da Brat and more teamed up for a performance in celebration of So So Def 30th anniversary.

Full Winner List of 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

You can share this post!