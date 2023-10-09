 

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
Instagram
Celebrity

During his Toronto show for 'It's All A Blur Tour', the 'Hotline Bling' rapper makes a promise to help his fan suffering from multiple sclerosis in addition to offering to pay others' tuition.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has shown off his generous side. When performing in Toronto, Canada for his "It's All A Blur Tour", the "Hotline Bling" rapper publicly vowed to pay medical bills for a fan who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

On Friday, October 6 , the 36-year-old hip-hop artist made the promise to a fan, who just found out about her health problem. In a video recorded during his latest tour stop which was uploaded via X, formerly known as Twitter, he stated, "This ones important to me. Her sign says, 'I just found out I have MS. Will you help make my night?' "

Drake went on to say, "You know, my brother '40' is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things." He was referring to his longtime music producer Noah "40" Shebib.

  Editors' Pick

"So, what I'm gonna do is, I'm gonna connect you with 40, first of all. Maybe y'all can have a conversation," the "One Dance" spitter continued. "And second of all, I'm gonna pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night!"

Aside from paying the medical bills, Drake offered to pay college tuition for other fans who came to his Toronto gig. In another video from the same concert, he could be heard stated, "Tonight I want to do a bunch of things. First and foremost, I saw somebody that had a sign that said they paid for their ticket with 'OSAP (Ontario Student Assistance Program) money.' "

"Somebody else had a sign that said, 'Pay for my tuition.' This is what I'm going to do," he went on explaining. "We're paying for your tuition tonight and we're paying for your tuition tonight. And we're going to find five more people who need their tuition paid. I'm taking care of everything."

Drake's sweet gestures came after he opened up about his "craziest" health issue. Making an appearance on SiriusXM's "Sound 42" in early October, he revealed, "I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. So I need to focus on my health and get right, and I'm going to do that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday

Related Posts
Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Drake Accused by Pet Shop Boys of Illegally Sampling Their Song for His New Album

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Latest News
Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life
  • Oct 09, 2023

Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Worst Mistake' of Her Life

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue
  • Oct 09, 2023

Drake Vows to Pay Fan's Medical Bills After Revealing His 'Craziest' Health Issue

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash
  • Oct 09, 2023

Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash

'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions
  • Oct 09, 2023

'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Maya Jama Reconciliation and She Loves It

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Maya Jama Reconciliation and She Loves It

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery