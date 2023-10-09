Rihanna Is Unfazed by Drake's Diss, Showing PDA With A$AP Rocky at Birthday Bash

Instagram Celebrity

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna appeared to be unfazed by Drake's alleged diss. After her former boyfriend was speculated to have thrown shades at her on his track "Fear Of Heights", the "Love on the Brain" songstress was still seen having fun with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

On Friday night, October 6, the 35-year-old singer was in good spirits as she celebrated her rapper beau's belated birthday at a party. In a video from the festivities, she packed on the PDA with the spitter, who turned 35 years old on October 3, before party guests. The clip also showed the two having a blast and dancing together.

During the birthday celebration, Rihanna looked stylish in a nearly all blue-and-white ensemble. She put on a busty display in a black bra top under a long-sleeved white shirt that came with a plunging neckline. Over her shirt, she put on an unbuttoned blue jeans jacket.

The "Umbrella" singer added a pair of long blue wide-leg jeans, two layers of sparkling necklaces, a huge shimmering ring, a pair of white pearl-drop earrings, black sunglasses and matching flat shoes to complete her look. Her hair was styled into waves, and her fingernails were polished in a bright red color.

All the while, Rocky went with an oversized get-up. He sported an unbuttoned ivory suit over a white tee. He also wore a pair of long matching tailored pants and glossy black leather shoes as well as a brown bag. To accessorize his look, he added a chain necklace, a pair of earrings and black shades.

Earlier that same day, Rihanna's ex Drake became a hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, for allegedly dissing her on "Fear of Heights". Fans believed he referred to her album "Anti", its featured track single "Sex With Me", and her beau Rocky, with whom she shares two children, on the song which is featured in his album "For All the Dogs".

On the track itself, Drake raps, "Ayy, ayy, look/ Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?/ That could never be/ Gyal can't ruin me/ Better him than me/ Better it's not me/ I'm anti, I'm anti."

"Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you/ Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy sister/ Auntie like a family picture/ And I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH/ Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you/ Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles," he continues.

