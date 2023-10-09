Rich Paul Thinks Adele May Find His Memoir 'Difficult' to Read

Instagram Celebrity

The 41-year-old sports agent, who has been dating the British songstress for more than two years, explains that it could be tough for her to read his autobiography 'Lucky Me'.

AceShowbiz - Rich Paul thinks his memoir was a "difficult" read for Adele. The 41-year-old sports agent, who has been dating "Someone Like You" songstress for more than two years, explained that it could be tough for her to read his autobiography "Lucky Me" because of how he details his upbringing with a drug addict mother.

He told PEOPLE, "It was one of the toughest things for me to relive and write about. I had built up this wall as a young kid. Just have the understanding to move forward and know that she’s not going to be there. Like, Mom is not coming home. The thing about it is I was never really a kid. It was very emotional. I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read for [Adele]."

The Klutch Sports Group founder, who has three children from a previous relationship whilst Adele has 10-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, went on to add that these days he is "happy" with his life as he recalled that his father Rich Paul Sr. set a "great example" for him growing up. He said, "I'm happy in all aspects of my life."

"I've always been somebody that never allowed things to get to me," he continued. "I had a great example of who a man should be and what a man should do. I had a front row seat to what work ethic was like, what perseverance was like. I watched my dad play air traffic controller in a community that was a war mixed with a tornado, but also a picnic at times. He was my hero in that regard."

"Lucky Me" is due to be released on October 10.

