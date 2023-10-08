 

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insists she has donated millions of dollars to trans organizations but still 'got so much hate for that.'

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner has dismissed claims that she hasn't done "enough" to help the trans community. The 73-year-old former Olympic athlete, known as Bruce Jenner before her gender transition in 2015, explained how she never wanted to be seen as saviour for the community.

Despite setting up the now-defunct Caitlyn Jenner Foundation and donating $2.5 million to trans organisations, Caitlyn - who has daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner from her marriage to TV matriarch Kris Jenner - lamented how she "got so much hate."

She told the Evening Standard newspaper ahead of the new Sky 'House of Kardashian' documentary series, "I started a foundation, gave away millions, $2.5 million to trans organisations. And honestly, I got so much hate for that. I don't wanna be a trans activist, that's not what I do. I wanna be a trans example."

  Editors' Pick

Caitlyn explained that she hopes her fame can inspire others living with gender dysphoria - where a person feels unease between their biological sex and gender identity - to be their true selves.

She said, "I wanna be an example of any person that's suffering from gender dysphoria because gender dysphoria is real, it does happen, it's very rare but it does happen. I want to be an example that you can be, whoever you may be right now and you can go through with it and your life can be good and my life is good."

"The best part of my life today is I wake up in the morning and I just be myself all day long. I don't have to lie to anybody. I don't have to keep secrets. I felt that my whole life, I don't have to sneak around nothing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It
Related Posts
Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms
  • Oct 08, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo
  • Oct 08, 2023

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister
  • Oct 08, 2023

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It
  • Oct 08, 2023

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community
  • Oct 08, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm
  • Oct 08, 2023

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Most Read
Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him
Celebrity

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Regrets Publicly Revealing Her Current Stance With Ex Kris Jenner