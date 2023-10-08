 

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm
Instagram
Celebrity

The OnlyFans content creator reveals she sells raunchy pictures and videos on the adult subscription site to raise money to run her farm and hire a manager.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jodie Marsh continues to sell racy contents on OnlyFans. The former Page 3 model, who has found love with builder Mark, is still making adult content on the X-rated subscription site to help fund the upkeep and repairs and pay for a full-time manager of her beloved Fripps Farm in Essex.

"Yeah. At the moment, I'm basically doing it to fund the farm. When I moved here, I had to put fencing in to secure all the animals and it cost 60 grand. I wouldn't have been able to pay for that if it wasn't for OnlyFans. No way. I do OnlyFans to pay Steph [the farm manager] to be here full-time," she told heat magazine.

  Editors' Pick

The 44-year-old animal fanatic has recently started romancing the hunky builder, who comes in very handy at the farm. Asked how they met, she shared, "I met Mark because he's a builder and he built animal enclosures for me. He started working here properly this February and basically, one thing led to another."

Jodie says it was important to be with someone who not only loves animals but is happy to spend time on the farm and not go out partying all the time. She gushed, "He's really lovely and he just gets it. I have to be with someone that loves animals and understands that they come first. It's not a normal life, I can't go out loads and I don't want to. I'm happier here than I am anywhere else in the world."

Jodie, who has more than 400 rescued animals from meerkats to deer and emus and is currently taking a diploma with the intention to become a vet, says Mark is a huge hit with her animal family. Asked if they get on with him, she added, "Yeah, very much so. The animals all love him and he loves them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community
Related Posts
Jodie Marsh Chose to Be Stripper After Graduating From 'the Best Private School Ever'

Jodie Marsh Chose to Be Stripper After Graduating From 'the Best Private School Ever'

Latest News
Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It
  • Oct 08, 2023

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community
  • Oct 08, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Back at Claims She Hasn't Done 'Enough' for Trans Community

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm
  • Oct 08, 2023

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy
  • Oct 07, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Discusses Building 'Road Map' for New Trilogy

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery
  • Oct 07, 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares Positive Update on Son's Hernia Surgery

Most Read
Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him
Celebrity

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Halle Bailey's Hair Transformation Photos May Feature Clue to Her Alleged Pregnancy

Halle Bailey's Hair Transformation Photos May Feature Clue to Her Alleged Pregnancy

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'