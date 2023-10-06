 

Sophia Loren Recovering 'Well' After Suffering Multiple Fractures From Fall

Sophia Loren Recovering 'Well' After Suffering Multiple Fractures From Fall
The 89-year-old actress underwent a surgery after she took a nasty fall at her Switzerland home on September 24 and is expected to undergo a few months of rehabilitation.

AceShowbiz - Sophia Loren's recovery from her fall is "going well." The 89-year-old actress suffered multiple fractures when she fell at her Switzerland home on September 24, but she's now making a good recovery from surgery.

Carlo Giuisti, the manager of the Oscar-winning star, told PEOPLE, "Everything [is] going well. At least a few months of rehabilitation are needed." Giusti has also revealed that the surgery went "very well."

The actress suffered injuries to her femur and her hip in the fall. Sophia's sons, Carlo, 54, and Edoardo, 50, are now with her at her home in Switzerland as she focuses on her recovery from surgery.

The actress previously announced that she was taking "some time off" as she recovers from her injuries. In a statement, Sophia said, "I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they have been showing me. I'm better, I just need to do rehabilitation and take some time off."

The team at her Sophia Loren Restaurant chain also issued a statement after her fall. They said, "Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation. Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon."

Sophia turned 89 on September 20 and was seen out and about just weeks before her fall. The iconic star even made an appearance at the Armani fashion show at the Venice International Film Festival at the start of September. Giuseppe Fantasia, an Italian journalist and critic, subsequently observed that she appeared to be "very lively." Giuseppe added, "You can tell she loves these events, she's really happy at them. She carried herself extremely well. People were quite excited to see her. She was quite the pull."

