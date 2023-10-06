 

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster
Netflix
TV

Full cast of the Netflix series is featured in the poster for the upcoming season, which will arrive in November, but fans notice that one particular face is excluded from the picture.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" has unveiled the promo poster for its upcoming season 7. Full cast of the Netflix series is featured in the poster, but fans noticed that one particular face is excluded from the picture.

Released on Thursday, October 5 on the streaming giant's official Instagram account, the poster featured Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan. Alongside returning agents Chrishell Stauss, Mary Fitzgerald and Nicole Young as well Jason and Brett Oppenheim, they were all posing in front of a reflective pool with Los Angeles skyline in the background.

One star who was visibly absent from the poster was Heather Rae Young. The mom of one caught wind of the exclusion and took to her Instagram account to joke about the matter. "Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim!" Heather wrote in the shady post.

  Editors' Pick

"Congrats to my girls on S7!" the wife of Tarek El Moussa added. She also shared that despite her reduced role, fans "may see [her] in a few episodes" of the highly-anticipated new season.

Heather previously revealed that she had not received the call to return to filming season 7 even after her maternity leave ended. Speaking with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight on E! News in March, Heather shared at the time, "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

"It's been a little frustrating," Heather, who has been a cast member since "Selling Sunset" premiered in 2019, admitted, "So, not sure what's been going on." She noted that she had filmed "a little bit" for the upcoming season before going on maternity leave.

"Selling Sunset" is set to return for season 7 on November 3 on Netflix.

You can share this post!

You might also like

NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster
Related Posts
'Selling Sunset' Season Six Is Full of Drama, Jason Oppenheim Says

'Selling Sunset' Season Six Is Full of Drama, Jason Oppenheim Says

Christine Quinn Slams 'Preferential Treatment' Received by Chrishell Stause on 'Selling Sunset'

Christine Quinn Slams 'Preferential Treatment' Received by Chrishell Stause on 'Selling Sunset'

Heather Rae El Moussa Frustrated as She Hasn't Been Invited Back to 'Selling Sunset'

Heather Rae El Moussa Frustrated as She Hasn't Been Invited Back to 'Selling Sunset'

Christine Quinn Rules Out Return to 'Selling Sunset', Doesn't Care About Being Portrayed as Villain

Christine Quinn Rules Out Return to 'Selling Sunset', Doesn't Care About Being Portrayed as Villain

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants
  • Oct 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck
  • Oct 06, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Fast Food on Cheat Day With Ben Affleck

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster
  • Oct 06, 2023

Heidi Klum Teases Her 2023 Halloween Costume With Creepy Poster

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster
  • Oct 06, 2023

Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles
  • Oct 06, 2023

NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Pics From Fun Date With Puppies at London Animal Rescue
  • Oct 06, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Pics From Fun Date With Puppies at London Animal Rescue

Most Read
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Head Writers Refuse to Return Following Strike Backlash
TV

'The Drew Barrymore Show' Head Writers Refuse to Return Following Strike Backlash

Larsa Pippen Labeled as 'Pathological Liar' in Explosive 'RHOM' Season 6 Sneak Peek

Larsa Pippen Labeled as 'Pathological Liar' in Explosive 'RHOM' Season 6 Sneak Peek

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'

Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Series 'Daisy Jones and The Six'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Diver Unveiled as Reality TV Villain on 'NFL Night'

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Diver Unveiled as Reality TV Villain on 'NFL Night'

'One Piece' Showrunner Gives Update on Jamie Lee Curtis' Season 2 Casting Talks

'One Piece' Showrunner Gives Update on Jamie Lee Curtis' Season 2 Casting Talks

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup

David Beckham Reflects on Backlash Over England's Exit From 1998 World Cup

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes

'SNL' Taps Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny as Hosts for New Post-Strike Episodes

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Stint Despite Early Elimination

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Stint Despite Early Elimination

'iCarly' Star Feels 'Stung' After Reboot Is Axed

'iCarly' Star Feels 'Stung' After Reboot Is Axed