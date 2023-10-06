Heather Rae Young Pokes Fun at Her Absence in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Poster

Netflix TV

Full cast of the Netflix series is featured in the poster for the upcoming season, which will arrive in November, but fans notice that one particular face is excluded from the picture.

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" has unveiled the promo poster for its upcoming season 7. Full cast of the Netflix series is featured in the poster, but fans noticed that one particular face is excluded from the picture.

Released on Thursday, October 5 on the streaming giant's official Instagram account, the poster featured Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan. Alongside returning agents Chrishell Stauss, Mary Fitzgerald and Nicole Young as well Jason and Brett Oppenheim, they were all posing in front of a reflective pool with Los Angeles skyline in the background.

One star who was visibly absent from the poster was Heather Rae Young. The mom of one caught wind of the exclusion and took to her Instagram account to joke about the matter. "Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim!" Heather wrote in the shady post.

"Congrats to my girls on S7!" the wife of Tarek El Moussa added. She also shared that despite her reduced role, fans "may see [her] in a few episodes" of the highly-anticipated new season.

Heather previously revealed that she had not received the call to return to filming season 7 even after her maternity leave ended. Speaking with Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight on E! News in March, Heather shared at the time, "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

"It's been a little frustrating," Heather, who has been a cast member since "Selling Sunset" premiered in 2019, admitted, "So, not sure what's been going on." She noted that she had filmed "a little bit" for the upcoming season before going on maternity leave.

"Selling Sunset" is set to return for season 7 on November 3 on Netflix.

