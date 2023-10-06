NFL Star Darius Slay Doesn't Want Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Game Against Eagles

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback pleads with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker not to attend the upcoming Super Bowl rematch between his team and the Kansas City Chiefs in November.

AceShowbiz - Darius Slay knew Taylor Swift was a trouble to the Kansas City Chiefs' opponents. The Philadelphia Eagles star has begged the 12-time Grammy winner not to attend Travis Kelce's game against the Eagles, believing that she will bring bad luck to his team.

When weighing on the fanfare surrounding Taylor's appearance at two Travis' games, Darius suggested that the country-turned-pop superstar has brought good luck to Travis' team and jinxed the opponents. Thus, on his "Big Play Slay" podcast, the cornerback made a public plea to the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress to steer clear from the upcoming Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

"Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year," Slay said in a clip of the podcast. "And it look like they 2-0 with her. If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them (in Kansas City). Taylor, do not come to the game." He jokingly added, "Do not come to the game 'cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game."

The Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 11 in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which the Kansas City won 38-35. The upcoming game will be played in November in Kansas City, where Taylor appeared last week.

The 33-year-old has attended two Chiefs games so far. She supported her rumored beau Travis during the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, which Kansas City won 41-10. She then showed up with her A-list squad to MetLife Stadium to watch Chiefs beat the New York Jets 23-20 on Sunday night, October 1.

Travis recently blasted the NFL over its overwhelming coverage of Taylor at the recent game. "I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game," he said on his and Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights". "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching."

"But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching...," he added. Noting that the celebrities in attendance could get uncomfortable with the coverage, he argued, "They are not there to get thrown on the TV."

The league, however, defended its focus on Taylor, saying in a statement on Wednesday, October 4, "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

They added, "The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

