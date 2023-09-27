Sophia Loren Feels 'Better' After Successful Leg-Fracture Surgery Due to Fall

Cover Images/RobinLori/INSTARimages Celebrity

Through her manager, the Oscar-winning actress, who injured herself after falling in the bathroom of her Swiss home, provides fans with an update on her condition.

AceShowbiz - Sophia Loren is doing better after undergoing leg-fracture surgery. Through her manager, the Oscar-winning actress, who injured herself after falling in the bathroom of her home in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, September 24, provided fans with an update on her condition.

"The surgery went extremely well," Carlo Giusti told PEOPLE on Tuesday. "She has started the rehabilitation and slowly is recovering. There is no other news at the moment."

Her agent Andrea Giusti additionally shared a statement from the 89-year-old Italian acting icon. "I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest," the statement read.

It was previously reported that Sophia was hospitalized due to several fractures following a bad fall at her villa near Lake Geneva. She allegedly needed surgery as she sustained several fractures to her hip as well as a serious fracture to her femur.

At the time, an insider went on to say that there is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren's recovery as she would need to complete a short convalescence and then a long rehabilitation. The actress' sons Carlo and Edoardo allegedly remained by her side at the hospital.

Prior to the surgery, Sophia stepped out for the Armani fashion show during the 80th Venice International Film Festival. "You can tell she loves these events, she's really happy at them," Italian journalist and critic Giuseppe Fantasia said of the star's public appearance at the September 2 event.

"She carried herself extremely well," he added, "She was very much enjoying herself. People were quite excited to see her."

An onlooker echoed the sentiment, saying that Loren "looked absolutely fine" and "probably had the biggest crowd around her at the show." The onlooker continued, "She was absolutely surrounded, chatting to people, in very good form."

