 

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The Italian acting icon, who turned 89 earlier this month, allegedly needs surgery as she sustains several fractures to her hip as well as a serious fracture to her femur.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophia Loren had emergency surgery on Sunday, September 24. According to a new report, the Italian acting icon suffers from several fractures following a bad fall at her home in Swiss.

A source close to the actress, who turned 89 earlier this month, told The Hollywood Reporter that Loren fell in her bathroom. She allegedly needed surgery as she sustained several fractures to her hip as well as a serious fracture to her femur.

The insider went on to say that there is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren's recovery. Due to her injury, she reportedly needs to complete a short convalescence and then a long rehabilitation. It was also said that the actress' sons Carlo and Edoardo remained by her side at the hospital.

  Editors' Pick

Loren's health scare was revealed by a restaurant she was set to open in the Italian city of Bari on Tuesday, September 26. The actress was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city, though all her schedules for the foreseeable future have been canceled.

Fans, meanwhile, wished Loren a speedy recovery upon learning about the news. "Oh no at her age people don't do well after a fall. I hope she'll be okay," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user commented, "Uh oh...the Broken Hip is usually the end of the road at that age." Someone else added, "Not THEE Acting Titan omg May the force be with her."

Loren's most recent feature film was a 2020 Netflix feature titled "The Life Ahead", which was directed by Edoardo. The movie also earned her a David di Donatello Award win for best actress. In 2021, she was the subject of Netflix's documentary "What Would Sophia Loren Do?".

Meanwhile, the acting legend was last seen making a last public appearance when attending the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2 which was held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

You can share this post!

You might also like

WGA to End Strike After Reaching Tentative Agreement With Hollywood Studios

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert
Related Posts
Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail

Sophia Loren Still Traumatized by Her Time in Jail

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Latest News
Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris
  • Sep 25, 2023

Selena Gomez Mobbed by Fans When Stepping Out in Paris

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding
  • Sep 25, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard Shows Off Twerking Skills at Bachelorette Bash After Carl Radke Canceled Wedding

Box Office: 'Expend4bles' Hits Franchise-Low, Surrenders to 'Nun II'
  • Sep 25, 2023

Box Office: 'Expend4bles' Hits Franchise-Low, Surrenders to 'Nun II'

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert
  • Sep 25, 2023

Beyonce Shows Love to 'Queen' Megan Thee Stallion as They Perform at 'Renaissance' Concert

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song
  • Sep 25, 2023

Doja Cat Earns Mixed Responses for Calling Kardashian Family 'Plastic' on New Song

Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences
  • Sep 25, 2023

Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shut Down Florence Street With Impromptu Photo Shoot

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Rupert Everett Dishes on the 'Mess' He Made for Sleeping Around at Peak of His Fame

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

Kym Whitley Shuts Down Rumors About Her Having a Three-Way With Mo'Nique and Gerald Levert

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

DJ Akademiks Rips Nicki Minaj for Embracing 'Gangsta Bully' Persona

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Naomie Harris Harassed at School for Having Severe Scoliosis

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

Savannah Chrisley Pens Final Tribute to Ex Fiance Nic Kerdiles After He Died in Motorcycle Crash

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing