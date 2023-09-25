Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The Italian acting icon, who turned 89 earlier this month, allegedly needs surgery as she sustains several fractures to her hip as well as a serious fracture to her femur.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophia Loren had emergency surgery on Sunday, September 24. According to a new report, the Italian acting icon suffers from several fractures following a bad fall at her home in Swiss.

A source close to the actress, who turned 89 earlier this month, told The Hollywood Reporter that Loren fell in her bathroom. She allegedly needed surgery as she sustained several fractures to her hip as well as a serious fracture to her femur.

The insider went on to say that there is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren's recovery. Due to her injury, she reportedly needs to complete a short convalescence and then a long rehabilitation. It was also said that the actress' sons Carlo and Edoardo remained by her side at the hospital.

Loren's health scare was revealed by a restaurant she was set to open in the Italian city of Bari on Tuesday, September 26. The actress was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city, though all her schedules for the foreseeable future have been canceled.

Fans, meanwhile, wished Loren a speedy recovery upon learning about the news. "Oh no at her age people don't do well after a fall. I hope she'll be okay," one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user commented, "Uh oh...the Broken Hip is usually the end of the road at that age." Someone else added, "Not THEE Acting Titan omg May the force be with her."

Loren's most recent feature film was a 2020 Netflix feature titled "The Life Ahead", which was directed by Edoardo. The movie also earned her a David di Donatello Award win for best actress. In 2021, she was the subject of Netflix's documentary "What Would Sophia Loren Do?".

Meanwhile, the acting legend was last seen making a last public appearance when attending the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2 which was held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

