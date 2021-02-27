 
 

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Life Ahead' actress reminisces about her favorite game with her co-stars on the set, admitting she always beat everyone at Scrabble because she cheated.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richard Burton refused to play word game Scrabble with Sophia Loren after he caught her cheating.

The 86-year-old actress and the late screen icon, who died in August, 1984, starred together in two projects in the 1970s - Vittorio De Sica's 1974 film "The Voyage" and television movie "Brief Encounter" - and they become friends on set with Burton indulging the Italian star's passion for the word-based board game.

However, he swore off Scrabble matches against Loren after he discovered she was bending the rules.

Reminiscing about Richard and her Scrabble games with her various co-stars on BBC radio show "Desert Island Discs", host Lauren Laverne said, "Sophia, I know that you were also an incredible Scrabble player and would often play on set with your co-stars. I think you beat everyone that I heard about."

This prompted the actress to add, "Because I was cheating, yes, I liked to cheat because I had fun!"

  See also...

Lauren then asked, "Who did you play? Who gave you the most trouble?"

Sophia replied, "Richard Burton... I was cheating him a lot and then when he found out he said, 'I'm not going to play with you again.' "

During her "Desert Island Discs" appearance, Loren also opened up about what it was like to work with Frank Sinatra on the hit 1957 movie "The Pride and the Passion", in which the pair portrayed lovers on the opposing sides of the Napoleonic War.

Sinatra played Miguel, a battalion soldier from the British Royal Navy sent to Spain to bring back a siege cannon, while the Oscar-winning actress was Spanish native Juana, the romantic interest of Miguel and Captain Anthony Trumbull, brought to life by Cary Grant.

Loren and Sinatra became close friends but she admitted he was quite withdrawn on set and never shared his singing talent with the cast or crew.

The "Life Ahead" star recalled, "He used to stay in his trailer very often... He never sang on the set because (there were) many people.... (He would say), 'We are shooting, we are shooting.' "

You can share this post!

Tom Holland Wears Nothing but Thong Under His Spider-Man Suit

J.J. Abrams Working on Superman Reboot
Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship