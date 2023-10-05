 

Amy Schumer Praised by Fans for Sharing Relatable Post About Aging

Cover Images/Roger Wong
In her new social media post, the 42-year-old actress portraying Amy Townsend in 'Trainwreck' hilariously warns her young devotees with her before-and-after photos.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has been showered with praise by her fans over her recent post. After sharing a relatable post about aging via social media, the actress portraying Amy Townsend in "Trainwreck" quickly received positive comments from her devotees.

On Wednesday, October 4, the 42-year-old comedian warned her young fans of aging via Instagram. In the post, she released before-and-after photos, two of which were photos of her when she was younger. She was smiling widely and striking a number of poses in a purple mini dress that came with a plunging neckline. Her hair was beautifully styled into a braid.

The "Life & Beth" star additionally uploaded a snap, seemingly from recent years. In the third picture, she could be seen sitting in a hospital room while wearing a white robe. Appearing somber, she looked straight at the camera as her hair appeared messy.

Along with the pictures, Amy hilariously penned in the caption of the post, "Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age," before instructing Instagram users to "swipe" the two photos. The "Inside Amy Schumer" star went on to write, "Life is coming for you."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. One commenter in particular was fellow star Paris Hilton. She simply let out a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, one of Amy's fans exclaimed, "I just looove how you show the world the true colors of life," adding a red heart and flame emojis.

On the other hand, another devotee expressed their thoughts after experiencing aging, "Our bodies didn't know how how good they had it! Had I known- I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut offs every day. Even in winter."

The comments did not stop there. A third chimed in, "The sad thing is when I was young and thinner and all the bull s**t. I still thought I wasn't good. F**king society." In the meantime, a fourth shared, "Menopause is even more fun! I feel like I've aged 10 years since 2020 and I don't think it has much to do with the pandemic."

  • Oct 05, 2023

