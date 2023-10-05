 

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Look Smitten in Paris After Confirming Romance

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Look Smitten in Paris After Confirming Romance
Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

After seemingly confirming their romantic relationship, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor and the former star of 'The Crown' cannot keep their hands off each other during a recent outing.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek and Emma Corrin looked smitten during a recent outing. A few days after seemingly confirming their romantic relationship, the "Bohemian Rhapsody" actor and the former star of "The Crown" packed on the PDA in Paris.

On Tuesday, October 3, 42-year-old Rami and 27-year-old Emma were spotted out and about on the street of the City of Love in France. In pictures making their rounds online, the two could not keep their hands off each other while making their way out of the Miu Miu afterparty during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

At one point, Rami and Emma were caught on camera having a seemingly fun conversation as they walked closely next to each other. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he placed one of his hands on Emma's back whereas his other hand was in his pocket. Emma was also photographed adoringly gazing at him when he was talking. In addition, they were pictured holding hands.

  Editors' Pick

For the occasion, Rami looked clean in a black button-up shirt that he tucked in a pair of long black tailored pants. Over the two clothing pieces, he put on an unbuttoned dark gray blazer that came with long sleeves and black buttons. To complete the look, he added a pair of glossy black leather shoes.

In the meantime, Emma appeared in sync with her black-and-gray get-up, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt dress under a dark gray mini dress with two pockets on its lower front side. Emma layered the two tops with a black suit which was long enough to reach her upper thighs. The star also wore a pair of earrings, long gray socks and black leather shoes.

The new sighting of the rumored couple came a few days after the two were spotted sharing a sweet kiss. On September 21, they kissed during a cozy dog walk in a park in London. According to eyewitnesses, the pair looked "blissfully happy and in love," per Daily Mail. Furthermore, the onlookers spilled to the outlet that they "weren't trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amy Schumer Praised by Fans for Sharing Relatable Post About Aging

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie

Related Posts
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek in Talks to Play Legendary Buster Keaton in Biopic

Rami Malek in Talks to Play Legendary Buster Keaton in Biopic

Latest News
Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed
  • Oct 05, 2023

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
  • Oct 05, 2023

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mario Lopez Says He'll Never Forget 'Very Awkward and Uncomfortable' Interview With Ben Affleck

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion
  • Oct 05, 2023

Patrick Stewart Freaked Out by Strange Occurrences in His Haunted Mansion

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie
  • Oct 05, 2023

Madonna Gives Middle Finger While Wearing Pope Hoodie

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Officially Granted Permission to Change Son's Name

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough 'Absolutely' Ready to Have Kids After Marrying Hayley Erbert

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'