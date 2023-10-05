Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Look Smitten in Paris After Confirming Romance

Cover Images/Nils Jorgensen/ROGER WONG Celebrity

After seemingly confirming their romantic relationship, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor and the former star of 'The Crown' cannot keep their hands off each other during a recent outing.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek and Emma Corrin looked smitten during a recent outing. A few days after seemingly confirming their romantic relationship, the "Bohemian Rhapsody" actor and the former star of "The Crown" packed on the PDA in Paris.

On Tuesday, October 3, 42-year-old Rami and 27-year-old Emma were spotted out and about on the street of the City of Love in France. In pictures making their rounds online, the two could not keep their hands off each other while making their way out of the Miu Miu afterparty during the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

At one point, Rami and Emma were caught on camera having a seemingly fun conversation as they walked closely next to each other. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he placed one of his hands on Emma's back whereas his other hand was in his pocket. Emma was also photographed adoringly gazing at him when he was talking. In addition, they were pictured holding hands.

For the occasion, Rami looked clean in a black button-up shirt that he tucked in a pair of long black tailored pants. Over the two clothing pieces, he put on an unbuttoned dark gray blazer that came with long sleeves and black buttons. To complete the look, he added a pair of glossy black leather shoes.

In the meantime, Emma appeared in sync with her black-and-gray get-up, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt dress under a dark gray mini dress with two pockets on its lower front side. Emma layered the two tops with a black suit which was long enough to reach her upper thighs. The star also wore a pair of earrings, long gray socks and black leather shoes.

The new sighting of the rumored couple came a few days after the two were spotted sharing a sweet kiss. On September 21, they kissed during a cozy dog walk in a park in London. According to eyewitnesses, the pair looked "blissfully happy and in love," per Daily Mail. Furthermore, the onlookers spilled to the outlet that they "weren't trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all."

You can share this post!