Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Previously, the 46-year-old singer/TV star admitted in an Instagram post that she felt 'hurt' and 'surprised' by the end of her engagement to the attorney.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's too much for Tamar Braxton. The "Braxton Family Values" star made use of her Instagram account to vent her feelings in a new post while sharing more details about her split from her ex-fiance JR Robinson.

"I have a quick testimony… Imagine your home being robbed, moving to a new city, trying to find your new tribe, never finding where you fit in… and then finally settling in with at least one person you trust… to getting your car robbed and vandalized.. Then broken up with from the person you love and feel safe with all in the same hour…," Tamar wrote on Wednesday, October 4. "WHAT ARE YOU DOING GOD!!!????.... IT'S TOO MUCH!!!"

However, Tamar believed that God has the best plan for her. "... it's not. That's a lie. Let me tell y'all something… he's changing your situation… changing your environment…changing EVERYTHING so that He can finish something in you that HE started!!" she continued. "TRUST in HIM… TRUST THE PROCESS!! God Got you!!! #beencouraged never give up… it's all right around the corner… if he doesn't CHANGE your situation… CHANGE will never come!!!"

She went on noting, "I was only telling you about MY situation so you can reflect on your OWN situation. Nothing happened TO me it happened FOR me. I'm no victim! I'm a survivor who's in rehearsal for my very own tour that's almost 100 percent sold out!! I'll take it God and whatever else you have FOR ME."

Tamar's post came after JR confirmed on Monday that he and the singer/TV star "are no longer together" after they got engaged in "Queens Court" finale which aired in March. "I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person," the attorney revealed. "What happened and why - that's our private place. No, I never cheated."

"No, I wasn't there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame," he added. Concluding his post, JR said, "So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Hours later, Tamar admitted that she felt "hurt" and "surprised" by the end of their engagement. "I've been doing a lot to work on my mental health and change who I used to be into who I am now," the 46-year-old first said in a video shared on social media, "And I can't help if people fall into that perception, because it's easy."

"But I won't let anybody hold me captive to my past and things I've overcome," the reality TV star continued. "Today, I am mentally healthy and I'm happy. I'm hurt, but such is life. I'm surprised, but okay."

