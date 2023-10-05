 

Malia Obama Spotted Taking Cigarette Break in Parking Lot

The eldest daughter of former president Barack Obama is photographed smoking a cigarette while chatting with a friend outside of a convenience store in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Malia Obama is puffing out her stress. The former First Daughter continued to show her free-spirited side as she has been caught smoking in public during one of her recent outings in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old writer was photographed putting on a cigarette while chatting with a friend in a parking lot outside of a convenience store on Wednesday, October 4. In photos circulating online, she can be seen chatting with a friend and standing next to a black car.

The eldest daughter of former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama appeared relaxed during the conversation. She was dressed for fall in a cozy blue cardigan sweater with a colorful geometric pattern and wide-leg tailored dress pants paired with black lug-sole boots.

Malia had a large bag slung over her shoulders and a stainless steel water bottle tucked under her arm as she enjoyed the cigarette. Her long rust-colored braids were let loose and fall down to her waist.

This isn't the first time Malia was caught smoking in public. Back in 2022, she was criticized over her smoking habit after she was spotted hanging out with Clifton Powell Jr., who has been rumored to be dating her sister Sasha Obama.

"i wonder why she smokes. she smokes like she have a household of kids getting on her nerves..," a person weighed in. Another blasted her, "Why is her stupid a** smoking? Too damn young to be hooked on nicotine."

Malia's sister Sasha also appears to inherit their father's taste for nicotine. In September of this year, the 22-year-old was photographed smoking cigarette outside in Los Angeles during a Labor Day party on Monday, September 4. At the time, she was taking some puffs from a lit cigarette as she stood on the street with her pals.

