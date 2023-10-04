Tamar Braxton 'Hurt' and 'Surprised' by Jeremy Robinson Split

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton has broken her silence on her split from Jeremy "JR" Robinson. When addressing their breakup, the "Who Can I Run To?" singer admitted that she was "hurt" and "surprised" by the end of their engagement.
On Monday, October 2, the 46-year-old first said in a video shared on social media, "I've been doing a lot to work on my mental health and change who I used to be into who I am now." She then explained, "And I can't help if people fall into that perception, because it's easy."
"But I won't let anybody hold me captive to my past and things I've overcome," the reality star continued. "Today, I am mentally healthy and I'm happy. I'm hurt, but such is life. I'm surprised, but okay."
Tamr added that "the devil is a dirty liar." She was referring to the the timing of the split occurring as she gears up set sail on her "Love & War 10th Anniversary Tour".
JR confirmed the breakup earlier on Monday. "So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes. Tamar and I are no longer together," he declared on Instagram Story. "I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person."
JR later stressed that there's no infidelity. "What happened and why - that's our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn't there when she was at her mothers place when her car was burglarized," he elaborated. "No, I never cared about fame. Who reveals their most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame."
"I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally," he further detailed. "I turned down QueensCourt several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it didn't end how I wanted it."
Concluding his post, JR wrote, "So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life." JR, who proposed to Tamar in the "Queens Court" finale aired in March, added, "Thank you for respecting our privacy."