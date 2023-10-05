BLACKPINK's Lisa Treats Fans to Amazing Pics From Crazy Horse Performances

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pink Venom' hitmaker treats her 98 million followers on Instagram to a carousel of photos from her racy performances at the French cabaret in Paris.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - BLACKPINK's Lisa had a total blast when performing at the Crazy Horse in Paris. On Wednesday, October 4, the "Pink Venom" hitmaker treated her 98 million followers on Instagram to a carousel of photos from her racy performances at the French cabaret.

Some of the pictures saw Lisa taking the stage while rocking a white shirt. Some others featured the Thailand-born K-Pop star posing seductively in a black lingerie. Lisa could also be seen smiling brightly while wearing a bubblegum-colored wig, a beige top and a lacey bikini bottom.

The post also saw Lisa showcasing her bod in a revealing ensemble with pearls. "Such an amazing experience at @crazyhorseparis_official Thank you everyone for making this happen," Lisa, who performed for five special shows from September 28 to 30, wrote in the caption. "Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

Fans showered Lisa with gushing remarks in the comments section. "mother is mothering," a fan wrote. Another raved, "LALISA IN HER HOTTIE ERA." One other added, "Someone switch the definition of perfection. Lisa is the new definition."

While Lisa's decision to perform for the cabaret show earned the singer mixed responses from fans, Lisa's teammates remained supportive of her. Jisoo and Rose were seen attending Lisa's highly-anticipated show on September 28.

In a video circulating online, the two, who were in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, were seen exiting their hotels to head to the theater. Rose even brought a huge flower bouquet before getting on their waiting vehicle.

For the outing, Jisoo went with a formal yet casual look. The "Flowers" hitmaker donned a gray blazer that she paired with a black turtleneck as well as white pants. Rose, meanwhile, dressed in a black long-sleeved top and a pair of denim pants.

