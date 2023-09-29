BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show

YouTube/BLACKPINK Celebrity

The two K-Pop stars are caught in videos arriving at the Crazy Horse theater to attend her groupmate's highly-anticipated risque show, which will be held until September 30, in Paris.

AceShowbiz - BLACKPINK's members Jisoo and Rose showed support for their groupmate Lisa. The two were caught in videos arriving at the Crazy Horse theater on Thursday, September 28 to attend Lisa's highly-anticipated cabaret show in Paris.

In some clips going viral on social media, Jisoo and Rose, who were in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, were seen exiting their hotels to head to the theater. Rose even brought a huge flower bouquet before getting on their waiting vehicle.

For the outing, Jisoo opted for a formal yet casual look. The "Flowers" hitmaker donned a gray blazer that she paired with a black turtleneck as well as white pants. As for Rose, she dressed in a black long-sleeved top and a pair of denim pants.

Later that night, Lisa broke the internet with a new picture featuring her posing with other cabaret dancers who donned colorful wigs. The "Money" hitmaker wore a pink wig as she rocked a skimpy black outfit, while the other ladies went topless.

Fans were excited to see the snap. "Lisa just eating as usual," one fan wrote. Another went on saying, "SHE LOOKS TF GOOD."

Prior to her three-day risque performances, which will be held on September 28-30, Lisa made use of her Instagram account to share a slew of photos of her at the Crazy Horse theater. Wearing a white top and denim pants, Lisa posed in the bright red seats. The K-Pop star showed excitement in the caption which read, "Can't wait for this to finally happen! D-1 See you soon."

Ahead of the shows, Andree Deissenberg, the General Manager of Cabaret Creation and Brands at Crazy Horse, also shared behind-the-scenes details and provided insights into it. "She rehearsed, she does it really well, she's a great professional," he divulged. "She spent time in Paris. We did everything in secret, especially when she was in concert at the Stade de France [last July]."

Andree also said that "Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse," adding, "She came several times, she often went backstage to see the girls after the show to meet them (…) I thought it would be a good idea. And I went for it. Sometimes the stars align."

Of the performance preparation, he further divulged, "The idea was really to put her in the shoes of a Crazy dancer from A to Z, from the beginning to the end of the show. It was his wish and I found the idea very interesting because it changes us. … We then chose several scenes, including the opening and the finale, and several solo appearances."

