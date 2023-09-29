 

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show
YouTube/BLACKPINK
Celebrity

The two K-Pop stars are caught in videos arriving at the Crazy Horse theater to attend her groupmate's highly-anticipated risque show, which will be held until September 30, in Paris.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - BLACKPINK's members Jisoo and Rose showed support for their groupmate Lisa. The two were caught in videos arriving at the Crazy Horse theater on Thursday, September 28 to attend Lisa's highly-anticipated cabaret show in Paris.

In some clips going viral on social media, Jisoo and Rose, who were in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, were seen exiting their hotels to head to the theater. Rose even brought a huge flower bouquet before getting on their waiting vehicle.

For the outing, Jisoo opted for a formal yet casual look. The "Flowers" hitmaker donned a gray blazer that she paired with a black turtleneck as well as white pants. As for Rose, she dressed in a black long-sleeved top and a pair of denim pants.

Later that night, Lisa broke the internet with a new picture featuring her posing with other cabaret dancers who donned colorful wigs. The "Money" hitmaker wore a pink wig as she rocked a skimpy black outfit, while the other ladies went topless.

Fans were excited to see the snap. "Lisa just eating as usual," one fan wrote. Another went on saying, "SHE LOOKS TF GOOD."

  Editors' Pick

Prior to her three-day risque performances, which will be held on September 28-30, Lisa made use of her Instagram account to share a slew of photos of her at the Crazy Horse theater. Wearing a white top and denim pants, Lisa posed in the bright red seats. The K-Pop star showed excitement in the caption which read, "Can't wait for this to finally happen! D-1 See you soon."

Ahead of the shows, Andree Deissenberg, the General Manager of Cabaret Creation and Brands at Crazy Horse, also shared behind-the-scenes details and provided insights into it. "She rehearsed, she does it really well, she's a great professional," he divulged. "She spent time in Paris. We did everything in secret, especially when she was in concert at the Stade de France [last July]."

Andree also said that "Lisa is a fan of Crazy Horse," adding, "She came several times, she often went backstage to see the girls after the show to meet them (…) I thought it would be a good idea. And I went for it. Sometimes the stars align."

Of the performance preparation, he further divulged, "The idea was really to put her in the shoes of a Crazy dancer from A to Z, from the beginning to the end of the show. It was his wish and I found the idea very interesting because it changes us. … We then chose several scenes, including the opening and the finale, and several solo appearances."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger
Related Posts
BLACKPINK's Star Lisa Recalls Crying Because She 'Couldn't Sing'

BLACKPINK's Star Lisa Recalls Crying Because She 'Couldn't Sing'

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

BLACKPINK's Lisa Crushes EXO's Chanyeol as Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

BLACKPINK's Lisa Crushes EXO's Chanyeol as Most-Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Latest News
50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger
  • Sep 29, 2023

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation
  • Sep 29, 2023

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'