Kat Von D Shares Baptism Video 1 Year After Renouncing Dark Arts

Instagram Celebrity

One year after throwing out books about witchcraft, magic and the macabre, the tattoo artist posts a video from her intimate baptism ceremony to show a positive change in her life.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kat Von D is born again Christian after parting ways with dark arts. One year after renouncing witchcraft and the occult, the celebrity tattoo artist solidified her spiritual awakening by getting baptized in church.

Making use of her social media account, the former "LA Ink" star posted on Tuesday, October 3 a video of her recent baptism. In the clip, set to angelic choral music, Kat can be seen enjoying the baptism church service before being dunked into a baptismal pool by the pastor performing the ceremony.

Wearing an all-white ensemble, Kat stood in the small pool with the pastor during the intimate ceremony. She closed her eyes and held onto the pastor's hand as he said, "Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," before submerging Kat. After re-emerging from water, Kat hugged the pastor as she expressed her joy.

The video was soon flooded with positive reactions from social media users. One of her followers wrote, "I absolutely love this!!!! For all the religious pharisees talking about her tattoos, believe me, jesus isn't looking at that. I just love this so much, couldn't be happier for her and her family. How amazing."

A second person commented, "This is beautiful. Welcome home." A third gushed, "so happy to have you as a sis! Heaven is rejoicing!!" Someone found Kat's video inspiring as they wrote, "As an atheist Im all for this.. we have enough negative s**t going on. Nice to see someone choosing a positive direction in their life."

Another shared their own story, "I am a former Playboy model and exotic dancer who dabbled in Satanism, witchcraft, and voodoo. I fully renounced my former way of life over a year ago and have since fully returned to the faith. The life I led opened doorways to the demonic I did not know I had opened. The forces of the underworld can influence your will and your body, but no one is ever robbed of a second chance. God makes ALL things NEW."

Kat previously revealed a positive change in her life back in July 2022. Taking to Instagram, she showed her collection of books that she's about to throw away. They mostly dealt with witchcraft and the macabre among other topics.

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations - many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," she captioned the post at the time.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?" the 41-year-old tattoo artist continued. "And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

You can share this post!