 

Larsa Pippen Labeled as 'Pathological Liar' in Explosive 'RHOM' Season 6 Sneak Peek

The first-look video also sees Lisa Hochstein dealing with her nasty divorce from estranged husband Lenny as well as Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd facing 'financial issues.'

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Miami" unveils a jaw-dropping sneak peek video for its season 6. Revealed on Wednesday, October 4, the first-look clip sees Larsa Pippen being put in the hot seat with cast member Guerdy Abraira going after the former.

In the footage, Guerdy says to the group about Larsa, "I told her - she's denying I told her." Guerdy adds, "Pathological liar. You lie about everything!" It's unknown what makes Guerdy so upset with Larsa.

The OnlyFans model, meanwhile, shuts down Guerdy's accusation. "You gotta stop! You gotta stop saying that 'cause you're wrong," the girlfriend of Marcus Jordan fires back.

Elsewhere in the video, Adriana de Moura and other Housewives rally around Guerdy after the latter tells her co-stars about her breast cancer diagnosis. Adriana notes, "It's time for us to be there for you."

Julia Lemigova is also dealing with a cancer scare in her family as her wife, Martina Navratilova, is battling breast and throat cancer. Her health issue appears to complicate their marriage as Martina tells her wife, "Last treatment was three days ago and not a peep out of you. You forgot."

The sneak peek also sees Lisa Hochstein dealing with her nasty divorce from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein. It also gives insight into Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd's "financial issues" as the couple tells their kids that they may get kicked out of their apartment. Meanwhile, Marysol Patton accuses Adriana of having an affair with one of her exes.

Toward the end of the clip, Lisa and returning friend Kiki Barth are involved in a screaming match. Lisa fumes while telling Kiki, "Don't f**king throw something at me again." The two immediately slam each other, yelling, "Shut the f**k up! You shut the f**k up!"

Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Miami" is set to premiere on November 1 at 9 P.M. on Bravo, while episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

