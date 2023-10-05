Keke Palmer Sets 'Personal Boundaries' on Social Media Following Public Drama With Boyfriend

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

More than one week after refusing to clarify her relationship status with Darius Jackson, the former 'True Jackson VP' star vows to stop sharing details of her private life with the public.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has decided to set her "personal boundaries" on social media. After making headlines for her public drama with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, the former "True Jackson VP" star revealed that she will not share details of her private life with the public anymore.

The 30-year-old actress opened up about her new approach to social media during an interview which was published by PEOPLE on Wednesday, October 4. She began saying, "The thing with social media is that it can easily be a place where you can work, but it also blurs the line between what is work and what is real life."

Keke went on to note, "I can't control how everybody's going to take something." She further stressed, "And also I'm having my own personal boundaries for what I feel like I want out there or what I want to give people the opportunity to speak on."

On the reason why, the "Nope" actress explained, "I think I learned a lot of different things along the way in terms of what my boundaries are, what I'm willing to share, what I'm not willing to share. I think it's hard to defend yourself to people that don't even know you or that already have so many preconceived notions about you."

"You end up getting to a position where you're like, 'Well, wait a minute. Let me just do me and not be so reactive to other people. Let's not let my choices be so much in a reaction to how other people are treating me,' " she elaborated.

Keke's statement came more than one week after she refused to reveal her relationship status with Darius. "I'm going to take a page out of my girl [Beyonce Knowles]' book, 'Mind y'all's business,' " she said in the September 25 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna". She was responding to co-host Hoda Kotb's question if she and Darius are "together" following their date night at Queen Bey's "Renaissance" show in Los Angeles on September 4.

Previously, Keke was publicly mom-shamed by Darius. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted in July, replying to a clip documenting Keke's interaction with Usher on stage at one of his Las Vegas residency shows. In the footage, she put on a busty display in a black see-through dress that came with a plunging neckline and a black thong bodysuit.

You can share this post!