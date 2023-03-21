 

Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Yelling at 'A**hole' Larsa Pippen at 'RHOM' Reunion

Cover Images/ROB DAVIS/Marion Curtis
The Emmy Award-winning host/producer is giving 'more inside tea' about why he actually yelled at the 48-year-old Bravo star over a comment towards her co-star Dr. Nicole Martin's son.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen is speaking out. The Bravo producer has defended himself after losing his temper on "a**hole" Larsa Pippen while filming "The Real Housewives of Miami" season 5 reunion over a comment that felt personal to him.

Noting that he doesn't like to "editorialize" while moderating the tense get-togethers, the Bravo honcho admitted he saw red when Larsa "seemed to be weaponizing" that co-star Dr. Nicole Martin's child was "born out of wedlock."

"Like, she was saying, 'I could be calling out that your son was born out of wedlock,' " Andy explained on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" on Monday, March 20. "Now, when you say, 'I could be using something as a weapon,' you're basically doing it."

  Editors' Pick

The media personality, who, as a single man, welcomed son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 11 months, via surrogate, acknowledged that there was "a little bit of semantics" at play during the tense exchange between Larsa and the 37-year-old anesthesiologist. "Nicole kept saying, 'You called my son a bastard, and [Larsa] said, 'I didn't.. I just said he was born out of wedlock.' "

That's when an admittedly "heated" Andy interjected to let Larsa know he felt "that was an a**hole thing to say." He explained, "It will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated. I'm a single dad of two children, so there is no other person; there is no other parent. I got super sensitive to the idea of that being weaponized and that's why I jumped in there."

Andy initially issued Larsa a public apology for snapping at her mere moments after it happened, but, in executive producer form, he kept the details surrounding the incident to a minimum until after the episode aired. "We're still shooting, and I didn't have 'screaming at Larsa' on my bingo card today," the TV host teased in an Instagram Story video from the "RHOM" reunion set back in January.

