Cardi B Uses TikTok Hack to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction on Plane
The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress, who isn't with her fashion stylist at the time, receives help from her makeup artist to use an elastic black hair tie to fix her too-big silver slip dress.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has proven that a social media hack is worth trying. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress revealed that she, along with her team, used a TikTok hack to avoid a wardrobe malfunction when they were on a private plane without her fashion stylist.

On Tuesday, October 3, the 30-year-old hip-hop star uploaded a video via X, formerly known as Twitter. In the footage, she could be seen trying the hack which suggested that a black hair tie could fix a dress which was too big. At that time, she was on the flight with her team, including her makeup artist and publicist. She received help from the beauty guru to alter her gown with the rubber band.

Cardi, who looked stunning in a shimmering silver slip dress and voluminous wavy long black hair, was standing up in a restroom in the private plane and facing a mirror in front of her. She was putting both of her hands on her chest to strategically cover her breasts as her dress was rolled down to her stomach.

In the meantime, the makeup artist sat down behind Cardi while folding the back of the gown. She was making a knot on the inside of the dress by wrapping the elastic hair tie around the fabric a number of times. She later flipped the fabric and instructed the rapper to put the two straps of her dress on her shoulders.

Upon seeing the result in the mirror, Cardi could not help but exclaim, "Wow," prompting the proud makeup artist to wave and smile widely at the camera. Later on, the "Bongos" spitter turned around to show the final look. It did not take long for her to also flaunt the back of the dress, which featured a ruched detail in the middle.

Along with the footage, Cardi penned in the tweet, "So my stylist wasn't on the plane with me so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress in." She went on to ask her fans, "Would you try this??? Teamwork make the dream work!!!"

Cardi's tweet was quickly flooded with online responses. In the replies section, one X user in particular gushed, "She did a great job," adding a slew of clapping hands emojis. Similarly, another marveled, "Fashion icon even in the air." Meanwhile, a third claimed, "I've done it so many times." A fourth stated, "I'll definitely try this."

