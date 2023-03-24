 

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star insists that she's 'not white' while defending her decision to wear box braids hairstyle for a cast trip to the Bahamas.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen is defending her fashion decision. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star is doubling down on her box braids hairstyle after being asked if it was "culturally appropriate."

The 48-year-old Bravo star rocked the braids during a cast trip to the Bahamas. She was asked about the look during part three of the cast reunion that premiered on Peacock on Thursday, March 23.

Host Andy Cohen read a question from a fan that read, "Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas. Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it's really culturally appropriate? I think you're going to get a lot of backlash."

Larsa, however, disagreed and insisted that she didn't think she'd face criticism. "I mean, I'm not white," the former wife of Scottie Pippen said. "So I don't know… my mom used to wear braids."

Larsa went on to add that she has a braider come regularly to her home to braid her children's hair. She told Andy, "I have a braider who comes and braids my kids' hair every 10 days...My son's had braids literally for the last four years," before sharing, "I'm going on a trip, I don't want to have to deal with my hair, I'll have her braid my hair."

Larsa shares her four kids with ex-husband Scottie, who is black. The reality star, who's currently dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, additionally explained her ethnicity as well as detailed her history of wearing braids. "My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid," she said.

"I've been braiding my hair every time I've gone on vacation since I can remember. My honeymoon pictures, my hair was braided. When I was 18 years old, my hair was braided," Larsa pointed out. "I've always worn braids when I travel."

After being asked by Andy for her thoughts, friend of the show Kiki Barth said, "I feel like anybody should rock whatever they want to. As long as it looks good on you, I think we should just embrace it."

