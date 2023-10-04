 

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

During a chat for her new cover story, the 'Kill Bill' songstress opens up about her fling with the 'Hotline Bling' rapper back in 2009 when the 'Slime You Out' collaborators 'were really young.'

AceShowbiz - SZA has made rare comments on her past romance with Drake. In a new interview, the "Kill Bill" songstress opened up about her fling with the "Hotline Bling" rapper back in 2009 and deemed their relationship "childish."

The 33-year-old singer opened up about her romantic relationship with the 36-year-old Canadian hip-hop star during a chat for her new Rolling Stone cover story, which was published on Tuesday, October 3. Speaking to the publication, she reflected, "We were really young. It wasn't hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish."

SZA and Drake began dating not long after she graduated from high school. At that time, the two, who were 18 and 21 years old respectively, were in New York City. They decided to keep their short romantic relationship under tight wraps.

However, Drake revealed for the first time about their romance through one of his songs titled "Mr. Right Now". On the song, which was released back in 2020, he raps, "Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/ 'Cause I used to date SZA back in 08." He continues, "If you cool with it, baby, she can still play/ While I jump inside that box and have a field day."

Upon learning that there was something wrong with Drake's revelation, SZA did not take long to set the record straight on their relationship timeline. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, she penned, "So It was actually 2009 lol."

In the October 2020 tweet, the "All the Stars" singer went on to write, "In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he just innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm … it's all love all peace."

Not stopping there, SZA elaborated the reason why she thought she needed to make a clarification on the matter. In a follow-up tweet, she pointed out, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago."

SZA and Drake have proven that they remain on good terms following their fling. In September, the two artists released their collaborative single titled "Slime You Out".

