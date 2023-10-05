 

Brian Austin Green Recalls Suffering From Stroke-Like Symptoms for Months

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor details mysterious health issues that caused severe brain fog and temporarily robbed him of basic language skills on Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Likes and Spray Tans' podcast.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has gotten candid about his past health issues. When making an appearance in the latest episode of Cheryl Burke's "Sex, Likes and Spray Tans" podcast, the "BH90210" alum revealed that he's suffered from stroke-like symptoms for years.

The 50-year-old shared his story after recalling meeting his fiancee, Sharna Burgess. He said they met when they both wanted to create a healthier lifestyle for themselves. "She had been really working on herself hard. She's been single for almost five years," he explained, adding that the Australian dancer was also "aggressively in therapy" after being single for two years.

"I'd spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn't speak," he continued elaborating. It prompted Cheryl to ask for further details.

Brian explained that his doctors told him he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis that forced him to be bedridden for three months. "Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was - it was four and a half years of my life. I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man," he described.

"I couldn't speak. I couldn't read. I couldn't write," the actor, who shares three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox, went on noting. "I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine."

Brian claimed he finally learned that his issues were caused by stress combined with "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy." He recounted, "It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine."

