David Beckham Reacts to Taylor Swift's Romance Rumors With Travis Kelce

Upon learning that Taylor has been romantically linked to Travis, the former professional soccer player gives dating advice to the 'All Too Well' hitmaker and the NFL star.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Beckham has given his reaction to Taylor Swift's romance rumors with Travis Kelce. Upon learning that Taylor has been romantically linked to Travis, the former professional soccer player gave his dating advice to the "All Too Well" hitmaker and the NFL star.

The 48-year-old retired athlete commented on the 33-year-old singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player's romance when he made an appearance at the premiere of his Netflix documentary titled "Beckham". In an interview published by PEOPLE on Tuesday, October 3, he said, "There's a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment."

The husband of Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) went on to gush over the "Blank Space" singer, "Taylor is an amazing talent and she's an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy." He continued, "Whatever she does and whoever she's with, as long as she's happy, that's the most important thing."

David further shared his advice to the rumored couple, "It's the same with me and Victoria. We've been together now 26 years, almost three decades. We've got amazing kids, we've built businesses, but we make time for each other." In addition, he stated that he and his longtime wife "respect each other" and realize that "you have to work hard at these things."

David's statement came after Taylor showed her support to Travis at his games. First, she was spotted cheering on him at his September 24 game, which took place at the Arrowhead Stadium, against the Chicago Bears. She was sitting next to his mother Donna Kelce. During the game, she excitedly clapped her hands and raised them up in the air.

Later on Sunday, October 1, Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets. The singer was spotted with other famous names including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy in the VIP area at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

