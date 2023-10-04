'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'

ABC TV

The remaining pairs are hitting the ballroom to dance a Samba, Rumba, Cha Cha, Salsa or Tango in front of the judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" returned for "Latin Night" in the Tuesday, October 3 episode. The remaining pairs would be hitting the ballroom to dance a Samba, Rumba, Cha Cha, Salsa or Tango in front of the judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

First up that night were Lele Pons and Brandon Amstrong who opted for a Samba. Derek loved it, calling it spicy and a great start for "Latin Night". Bruno praised Lele for her energy, though she needed to work on the details. The pair got 21 out of 30.

Tyson Beckford followed it up with a Salsa with his partner Jenna Johnson. Bruno said that he was on time, while Carrie Ann noted that it was a "dance glow-up." The judges gave the pair 18 out of 30.

Later, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced a Cha Cha. Derek said that Barry seemed to be slipping on the floor a little and needed more grip. As for Bruno, he loved Barry's confidence but pointed out that he was too staccato. Barry and Peta got 15 out of 30.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart opted for a Samba for the night. Carrie Ann said he had incredible athletic prowess, but he needed refinement, better partnering. Derek, meanwhile, said it was too blocky because there were too many heel leads. The judges gave them 15 out of 30.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko did a Salsa to honor the actress' late Salsa teacher. Carrie Ann urged Mira to be more confident as it would help her keep the beat. Derek, meanwhile, wanted to see more attack on the steps. The pair earned 18 out of 30.

Also dancing a Salsa were Xochitl Gomez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The judges were impressed with Derek raving about her great focus and spins. Bruno thought it was so hot he's melting. Xochitl got 24 out of 30, the first straight eights of the season.

As for Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, they went with a Samba that earned them praises from the judges. Derek liked the Samba rolls, though it needed more control and refinement. Bruno called it sexy, while Carrie Ann suggested her to finish her movements, not cut them short. The pair got 20 out of 30.

Performing next, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater took the stage to dance a Salsa. Bruno pointed out that there were so many mistakes, while Carrie Ann noted that he came back strong from the mistakes. The judges gave them 12 out of 30.



Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Faber decided to dance a Tango for the night. Alyson showed a huge improvement from last week and Carrie Ann said it was a woman empowered. Derek commented it was night-and-day from last week, the foot placements were right and it was sharp. The judges gave the pair 19 out of 30.

In the episode, Charity Lawson was partnered with Ezra Sosa after Artem Chigvintsev got COVID. The pair hoped to impress the judges with a Cha Cha. Derek lauded Charity for doing a great job, but she needed to have more connection with the partner. Carrie Ann, meanwhile, thought it was elegant and clean, but a little bit too tight. They got 21 out of 30.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were the next pair, dancing a Salsa. Carrie Ann loved how Harry maintained his eyes up instead of looking down at the floor. Derek loved the lifts and tricks, but said that Harry was a little ahead of the music. The pair received 15 out of 30.

Later, Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten hit the ballroom to dance a Cha Cha. Carrie Ann pointed out that she missed a step and she needed to elongate her torso. Derek, meanwhile, noticed that the actress had improved in terms of her confidence and presence. The performance got the pair 16 out of 30.

Rounding out the night were Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach who danced a Rumba. Derek called it a beautiful Rumba, and Bruno said that it was like they were like two coral snakes. Carrie Ann loved the music and interpretation through movement, though she noticed a tiny misstep during the set. Jason got 24 out of 30.

It was time to find out the results. Alyson, Lele, Tyson, Charity, Harry, Ariana, Mira, Xochitl, Jason, Mauricio and Barry were safe. The two celebrity dancers in jeopardy were Jamie and Adrian and the one who was eliminated that night was Jamie.

You can share this post!