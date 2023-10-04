Britney Spears Already Working on Second Memoir Ahead of 'The Woman in Me' Release

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' singer teases 'volume 2' of her tell-all when revealing what has been keeping her busy these days via an Instagram post.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has got so much stories to tell. Not wasting any time, the 41-year-old pop star says she's already working on her second memoir while currently gearing up to release her first tell-all "The Woman in Me".

The "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" songstress teased about her second memoir via Instagram on Tuesday, October 3 while sharing a video taken while she's on flight. Set to Icona Pop's "Fall in Love", the clip also showed her enjoying a horse ride.

Revealing what keeps her busy these days, Britney wrote in the caption, "Riding 'n writing !!! All I'm doing at the moment ..." She went on claiming, "volume 2 coming after 1 #TheWomanInMe."

Britney's first tell-all "The Woman in Me" is set to hit the shelves on October 24. It was written before she and her husband Sam Asghari called it quits after one year of marriage. The book has not been changed to include the drama between them.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Hold It Against Me" songstress hinted that she might have held some things back on her book. "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there's 3 sides to every story!" the she cryptically wrote via Instagram. "Your side, my side, and the truth!"

Despite the hype for the book, which was already number one bestselling "new release" on the Amazon book charts three months before its publication, Britney is not expected to do a press tour to promote the book.

Page Six recently reported that "[Britney] has no desire" to do interviews after having her "mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized." A source told the outlet, "They have not been fair to Britney."

However, the mother of two has reportedly accepted an offer to sit down with Oprah Winfrey. There is no date set for the interview with the former daytime talk show queen though.

