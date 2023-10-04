 

Britney Spears Already Working on Second Memoir Ahead of 'The Woman in Me' Release

Britney Spears Already Working on Second Memoir Ahead of 'The Woman in Me' Release
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' singer teases 'volume 2' of her tell-all when revealing what has been keeping her busy these days via an Instagram post.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has got so much stories to tell. Not wasting any time, the 41-year-old pop star says she's already working on her second memoir while currently gearing up to release her first tell-all "The Woman in Me".

The "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" songstress teased about her second memoir via Instagram on Tuesday, October 3 while sharing a video taken while she's on flight. Set to Icona Pop's "Fall in Love", the clip also showed her enjoying a horse ride.

Revealing what keeps her busy these days, Britney wrote in the caption, "Riding 'n writing !!! All I'm doing at the moment ..." She went on claiming, "volume 2 coming after 1 #TheWomanInMe."

  Editors' Pick

Britney's first tell-all "The Woman in Me" is set to hit the shelves on October 24. It was written before she and her husband Sam Asghari called it quits after one year of marriage. The book has not been changed to include the drama between them.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Hold It Against Me" songstress hinted that she might have held some things back on her book. "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there's 3 sides to every story!" the she cryptically wrote via Instagram. "Your side, my side, and the truth!"

Despite the hype for the book, which was already number one bestselling "new release" on the Amazon book charts three months before its publication, Britney is not expected to do a press tour to promote the book.

Page Six recently reported that "[Britney] has no desire" to do interviews after having her "mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized." A source told the outlet, "They have not been fair to Britney."

However, the mother of two has reportedly accepted an offer to sit down with Oprah Winfrey. There is no date set for the interview with the former daytime talk show queen though.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'

'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire
Related Posts
Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Britney Spears Buys Gucci Bikini for Her Dog

Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears to Drop Bombshell About Her Family History in Memoir

Britney Spears 'Learning to Breathe' Following Sam Asghari Split

Britney Spears 'Learning to Breathe' Following Sam Asghari Split

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire
  • Oct 04, 2023

'The Voice' Recap: Gwen Stefani Steals Four-Chair Turn Singer From Reba McEntire

Tina Fey 'So Excited' to Bring 'Mean Girls: Musical' to London
  • Oct 04, 2023

Tina Fey 'So Excited' to Bring 'Mean Girls: Musical' to London

Britney Spears Already Working on Second Memoir Ahead of 'The Woman in Me' Release
  • Oct 04, 2023

Britney Spears Already Working on Second Memoir Ahead of 'The Woman in Me' Release

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'
  • Oct 04, 2023

'DWTS' Recap: Celebrity Dancers Hit the Ballroom on 'Latin Night'

Lady GaGa Wins Dispute Against Dog Kidnapper Accomplice Following Judge's Final Ruling
  • Oct 04, 2023

Lady GaGa Wins Dispute Against Dog Kidnapper Accomplice Following Judge's Final Ruling

Country Star Hardy Blames Bus Accident for Crippling Panic Attacks That Lead to Hospitalization
  • Oct 04, 2023

Country Star Hardy Blames Bus Accident for Crippling Panic Attacks That Lead to Hospitalization

Most Read
Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Latto Accused of Taking Money Back From Dancers After Making It Rain at Atlanta Party

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires