Artem Chigvintsev to Skip 'DWTS' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Artem Chigvintsev will be absent from tonight's episode of "Dancing with the Stars". The pro dancer, who is partnered up with Charity Lawson, announced on Tuesday, October 3 that won't perform on Latin Night this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 41-year-old shared the announcement via Instagram. Sharing a video of himself resting at home, the Russian native wrote, "So sad announce but here it comes. I will not be performing with @charitylawson tonight on @dancingwiththestars due to Covid ( Covid sucks )."

"But on a good news @charitylawson is still dancing tonight with amazing @ezra.sosa they had a tough week," he continued. "Ezra stepped in like a champ and they have been working really hard this last couple of days so please give them all the love and support you can and Don't Forget To Vote text CHARITY to 21523 #dwts #teamchachacharity."

Ezra reacted to the post by writing in the comment section, "gonna do my best to make you proud Artem!" Charity echoed her new partner's sentiment, "I promise to make you proud tonight!! Please feel better so we can get back to work."

Artem's wife, Nikki Bella, also sent well wishes to him. "I'm so sorry Love! We all feel for you! And all will be voting for Charity tonight!!! Can't wait for you to come back this week! Love you so much!!" the retired professional wrestler, who wed the dancer in Paris in August 2022, stated.

During last week's season premiere, Artem and Charity received a score of 22 out of 30 from the judges. The first contestant to be sent home in the 32nd season was "Veep" star Matt Walsh.

