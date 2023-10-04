 

Machine Gun Kelly Caught in Heated Confrontation With DJ Kerwin Frost on the Road
The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker is seen hopping out of his car and confronting the comedian, who is riding an electric bike in Sherman Oaks, blocking the latter's path.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has been caught getting in a heated confrontation with DJ Kerwin Frost in public. The rapper/singer was seen confronting the DJ/comedian on the side of the road on Tuesday, October 3.

According to TMZ which obtained a video of the incident, MGK was riding shotgun in a Rolls Royce in Sherman Oaks when he spotted Kerwin, who was riding an electric bike. The 33-year-old songwriter/actor apparently told his driver to pull over, allowing him to hop out of the car and confront Kerwin.

The "Bloody Valentine" hitmaker was seen blocking Kerwin's path in the video, almost leading to a little commotion as passersby were blaring their horn seemingly to warn the sparring duo not to block the road. They went on to have some verbal exchange with MGK speaking animatedly to express his frustration.

It's unclear what they were talking about, but cooler heads eventually prevailed. The two were later seen sitting down on a curb and talked things out in a calmer manner as MGK appeared to listen attentively to the 28-year-old Harlem-born entertainer.

There is no word on what led to the verbal argument between MGK and Kerwin as representatives for both stars have not addressed the incident. The duo are not known to be involved in a joint project whatsoever either.

Meanwhile, MGK is no stranger to feuding with fellow celebrities. He infamously irked Eminem after tweeting that Em's daughter Hailie Jade was "hot as f**k" in 2012, despite her being 16 at the time. He claimed that this led to the 50-year-old emcee blacklisting him from a number of radio stations.

In 2018, he got into a feud with G-Eazy following the end of G-Eazy's relationship with Halsey. He also got bad blood with Slipknot's frontman Corey Taylor after Corey appeared to criticize MGK in a 2021 interview.

