Country Singers Gary Wayne and Ali Taylor Engaged After His Surprise Proposal

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Gary Wayne and Ali Taylor. The two country music singers, who have a collaborative song titled "Showed Me Love", revealed that they have been engaged after he surprised her with a wedding proposal a month ago.

Gary and Ali announced on Tuesday, October 2 that she said yes to his proposal when they were on a lake in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania on September 2. Following their engagement, the two spoke to PEOPLE to share their reactions.

"My hands were shaking, I was so surprised," Ali recalled to the outlet. She went on to exclaim, "My answer is forever yes!" In the meantime, Gary expressed his gratitude, "I feel so blessed to have not only a partner in music, but in life. It was a day I'll never forget."

About the proposal itself, Gray recounted, "We always vacation there around that time with her family. What Ali didn't know was that this time I had been talking with her family, and mine, to plan a proposal. We talked with the boat patrol and told them to fake-pull over their boat while she and her dad approached the island."

"The boat police were following their boat saying they were gonna pull them over at the island," he continued. "As they approached the island, she saw my family there and me standing on the shore and heart balloons everywhere. I think it hit her what we had been up to at that moment."

"I helped her off the boat, and we walked down the little red carpet I made," Gary explained. "And I told her how much I loved her. I told her she's my best friend and there is no one else I want to do life with. The good, the bad, the easy, the hard times, I want all of it with her."

Gary and Ali also shared a number of photos from their engagement to the outlet. In the snaps, it could be seen that he had set up a romantic scene, which featured a gold-and-white balloon arch, a hanging "Marry Me?" decoration as well as a red carpet with pink flower petals all over it. One of the snaps captured her showing off her engagement ring that came with a huge oval-shaped diamond.

Gary and Ali met for the first time at a songwriters' event in Nashville. "She came up to me later that night and asked to co-write. The rest is history!" he shared. The couple has been in a romantic relationship for nearly four years.

