Kyle Richards Cries as Mauricio Umansky Addresses Her Affair Rumors in 1st 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer

The first trailer for the new season of the Bravo series also gives a glimpse of some old faces, including Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards making a return.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bravo has finally offered the first trailer at the upcoming season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". Unveiled on Tuesday, October 3, the trailer for the new season features how Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage crumbles amid rumors she's cheating with singer Morgan Wade.

The promo kicks off with the other Housewives shocked when learning about the news of Kyle and Mauricio's separation after 27 years of marriage. "I had no idea," Kyle's BFF Dorit Kemsley says, to which her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley adds, "I had dinner with Mo. He never said they were separated. It's pretty f**ked up."

Sutton Stracke, meanwhile, believes that Kyle has been "lying" about her personal life. "Every time I go online, there's something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire," she says during a confessional.

The ladies also start questioning Kyle's relationship with Morgan as the two grow closer. "Kyle's not wearing a wedding band," Sutton points out, while Dorit asks Kyle of Morgan's tattoo, "You put the first letter of your name on her body? What is going on, Kyle?"

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kyle can be seen getting emotional as she sobs while being comforted by Erika Jayne. "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f**k off," Erika tells Kyle.

Later, Kyle and Mauricio can be seen having a tense family meeting with their daughters. "I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," Mauricio pokes fun at the cheating rumors. To that, Kyle responds, "For once, it's me."

Despite their marital issues, Kyle assures their children "we are a very strong family and we always will be." She adds, "There's nothing that could change that."

The trailer also teases some fun when the cast go for a trip to Las Vegas and Barcelona. It additionally gives a glimpse of some old faces, including Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, Kim Richards and Denise Richards making a return.

At one point, Erika and Denise get into a heated argument with Erika saying, "Did you know that it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" The singer adds, "You think I'm not going to go as low as I f**king can?!" prompting the actress to label her "one evil woman."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 13 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo.

