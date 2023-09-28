Madelyn Cline 'Doesn't Want Anything Serious' With Pete Davidson Amid Romance Rumors

Instagram/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images Celebrity

While being romantically linked to her fellow celebrity, the 'Outer Banks' star reportedly just wants to have fun and hang out with the former star of 'Saturday Night Live'.

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline allegedly "doesn't want anything serious" with Pete Davidson. While being romantically linked to her fellow celebrity, the "Outer Banks" star reportedly just wants to have fun with the former star of "Saturday Night Live".

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, September 27, a source spilled, "Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one. She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him. But she is 25 and she doesn't want anything serious, she wants to chase fun."

The source went on to say, "And she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time. It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day." The source further revealed, "And that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn't expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes."

The statement came after it was reported that Madelyn is romantically involved with Pete. "Pete and Madelyn are dating," an insider spoke to Us Weekly on Friday, September 22. "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats."

One day later, Madelyn fueled her romance rumors with Pete as she was spotted attending his stand-up comedy show, which took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23. A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, "They traveled with a group of friends to Vegas, but enjoyed alone time together too."

"The two of them stayed in the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World, while their friends stayed in another suite. During their visit, Pete and Madelyn hung out at the resorts' Alle Lounge on 66 just the two of them, while the rest of their group went off to gamble. Everyone had a great time," the source continued.

"They have been hanging out and spending time together when they can and really like each other," the source added. In the meantime, Madelyn and Pete have not broken their silence on their relationship status.

Madelyn and Pete's alleged romance came after she called it quits with Jackson Guthy. As for Pete, he was previously in a relationship with his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

