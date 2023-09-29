Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Unrecognizable Look at Dior Fashion Show

Instagram Celebrity

Fans notice the 'Hunger Games' star's different appearance with fuller jaw and plumped-up lips when she attends the Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - There's something different with Jennifer Lawrence's appearance these days. The Academy Award-winning actress has sparked chatter about her supposedly new face following her appearance at Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection fashion show.

On Tuesday, September 26, the 33-year-old made a rare outing in Paris, France to attend the show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The Mystique in the "X-Men" film series made fans do a double-take as she looked almost unrecognizable during her outing that day.

In photos which have circulated online, the mother of one posed backstage at the show wearing a white buttoned-down top and a black maxi-skirt with a thin belt. Sporting her blonde locks down and tossed to one side, the actress kept her makeup bronzed and showed off a seemingly plumped-up pout.

Her plumped-up lips weren't the only seemingly new feature on her face. Her usual slender jaw and cheek structure looked fuller, prompting some people to accuse her of injecting her face and others to claim that she went under the knife to achieve the shocking new look.

Many of her fans were not into Jennifer's supposed new face. "Another natural beauty ruined," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "It's their choice of course, but it's really sad that these women think that they need plastic surgery to be/stay beautiful!"

"Jennifer Lawrence after plastic surgery looks totally different," a second person commented. A third user said the "Silver Linings Playbook" star now looks like an influencer instead of an A-list actress. "Who is pushing these plastic surgery towards celebrities especially like Jennifer Lawrence who already has one of most pretty faces in entire hollywood," the said person asked, adding, "now it's just look like youtuber, instead movie star."

A fourth person wrote, "Her whole face is about to explode from the fillers and botox." Someone else refused to believe that the woman in the pictures was Jennifer, stating, "No way this is Jennifer Lawrence."

Jennifer has not responded to the plastic surgery rumors.

You can share this post!