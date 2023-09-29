 

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

The former host of 'The Real' reportedly is planning for the near future of her life despite still feeling 'hurt' by the 'Leave You Alone' rapper's decision to file for divorce.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai Jenkins appeared to have been thinking of a place to live. After her husband Jeezy (Young Jeezy) filed for divorce, the former host of "The Real" reportedly is planning for the near future of her life despite still feeling "hurt" by the "Leave You Alone" rapper's divorce filing.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, September 27, a source spilled, "She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn't expecting a divorce. Now she's trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she'll be living."

The source went on to reveal that Jeannie is currently still "hurt and devastated" upon learning that Jeezy decided to call off their two-year marriage. "She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage," the source explained.

About how their marriage looked prior to the divorce filing, the source stated, "They've had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months. He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and LA. She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues."

Previously, Jeannie and Jeezy made headlines after he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on September 14, the two are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." On the reason behind their split, he allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter Monaco.

Following the divorce filing, Jeannie allegedly still hopes for a reunion with Jeezy. "[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]," an insider told Page Six on Thursday, September 21.

"She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit," the insider continued. "[She] did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down."

The two appeared to have split due to different "certain family values and expectations." A source previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met." In addition, lack of privacy in their house might be another factor causing the breakup.

