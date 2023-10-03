 

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Faye's Vision
The 'Outer Banks' star shares a kiss on the lips with the 'Vengeance' actress shortly after it was reported that the former 'doesn't want anything serious' with the 'Saturday Night Live' alum.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline has been spotted sharing a kiss with Dove Cameron. While being romantically linked to actor and comedian Pete Davidson, the "Outer Banks" star appeared to have confused her fans after she kissed the "Vengeance" actress at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old actress could be seen quickly locking lips with Dove in a video uploaded by the latter via Instagram on Saturday, September 30. The two were striking a number of poses and letting out their beautiful smiles before kissing each other on the lips. After the kiss, Dove winked to the camera and stuck her tongue out.

The video was taken when Madelyn and Dove attended the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. For the fashion event, Madelyn looked chic in an all-black ensemble. She donned a glossy black leather-like dress that came with a number of small cut-outs all over it, a halter neck design and one short sleeve on one of her arms.

Madelyn completed the look with a pair of short matching leather-like gloves with straps and matching pointed-toe strappy high heels. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek back hairdo. To complete the look, she put on a pair of earrings.

The kiss came shortly after it was reported that Madelyn is not looking for "anything serious" with Pete. "Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one. She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him. But she is 25 and she doesn't want anything serious, she wants to chase fun," a source told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

"And she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time. It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day," the source continued. "And that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn't expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes."

Madelyn has been romantically linked to Pete since September. On September 22, a source spoke to Us Weekly that they "are dating" and other media sources spilled that the two have hung out together several times.

