 

Report: Pete Davidson Dating 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

If a new report is to be believed, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum and the 'Glass Onion' star are dating just months after they both got out of their relationships.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson apparently doesn't have to wait long to find new love. The former star of "Saturday Night Live" is reportedly dating "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Cline following his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

A source spills to Us Weekly that "Pete and Madelyn are dating." The source adds, "They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning."

Of the alleged new couple, the insider claims that they tried to go incognito during their date. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," the insider says.

Prior to this, Pete dated his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star Chase for almost a year before calling it quits last month. "He's single again. He's out and about and doing really well," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Another insider claimed that the 29-year-old comedian and the 27-year-old actress' split was amicable. "There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them," said the source, adding that neither is to blame for the breakup. "Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things."

Pete's new romance also came after he checked himself into rehab after struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD. "The King of Staten Island" star looked happier and healthier in a sighting earlier this month following the treatment.

As for Madelyn, she just got out of a relationship with Jackson Guthy. The pair were first romantically linked in June 2022. They, however, sparked split rumors in July of this year when the actress was caught unfollowing the songwriter on social media.

Madelyn is known for being private about her personal life. "Some people can [discuss their personal life] - I can't," the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star said in a February episode of "Today". "If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where's the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small. I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way."

