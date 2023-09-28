 

Bethenny Frankel Slams Taylor Swift for Acting Like 'Full Football Wife' at Travis Kelce's Game

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum claims that the 'All Too Well' hitmaker 'literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship' with the NFL player 'for decades.'

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has slammed Taylor Swift following her recent appearance at a football game. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" accused the "All Too Well" hitmaker of acting like her rumored beau Travis Kelce's "full football wife."

On Tuesday, September 26, the 52-year-old former reality TV star blasted Taylor, who has been romantically linked to the NFL player. In a TikTok video, she bluntly spoke, "I did notice that at the game she was really, really over the top as a fan and chumming with the mom. And it felt like the Chia Pet of relationships, like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she's a full football wife."

"And I did notice that, you know, football is different than musicor going to the MTV Awards and being all jacked up about in sync," the ex-Bravolebrity explained. "Because people in their own spaces are wary of newcomers. Like it took a long time for [Gisele Bundchen] to be a football wife. And remember, Kim Kardashian was at the Saints games, like, all in."

"And football fans are very tricky," Bethenny went on to elaborate. "They like loyalists, like, ride or die. I'm not interested in people coming in, you know, for a short ride. And it's similar with basketball players too. That whole world likes loyalty. Sports fans are die hard as our music fans."

  Editors' Pick

The socialite further stated, "She literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades and I think a couple months ago we saw her on her tour with another guy [Matty Healy]. She was dating another guy. And I guess, who cares?"

In the footage, Bethenny also talked about keeping an identity. She pointed out, "And I tell my daughter every day, like, 'It's great to find people that you like spending time with, but you gotta maintain your own identity. And you don't wanna absorb your whole life into someone else's even though it's fun.' "

" 'You gotta keep your two feet on the ground and be your own person,' " she continued. " 'And nobody needs to save you. And no other person should be your identity.' We see even celebrities, who really the person they're with, becomes their identity all of a sudden. They change management teams or they're dressing like the other person. They just don't seem like who they were before."

Bethenny's remarks came a few days after Taylor was spotted cheering on Travis at his recent game. On Sunday, September 24, she showed her support as the Kansas City Chiefs athlete played against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium. Sitting next to her rumored beau's mother Donna Kelce during the game, she excitedly clapped her hands and raised them up in the air.

Taylor was first romantically linked to Travis in early September. The two reportedly have been "hanging out" in New York last week. Previously, Taylor made headlines for her romance rumors with Matty in early May. They allegedly called it quits in June.

