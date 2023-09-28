Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Set Late-Night Shows' Returns After WGA Strike Ends

YouTube TV

As they are set to return hosting their respective talk show, Fallon, Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver bid farewell to their podcast 'Strike Force 5'.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Late-night TV is back following the end of the writers' strike. As the union leadership agreed to end the strike on September 27 at 12:01 A.M. PDT, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver have announced the return dates of their respective talk show.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will all bring back their respective program on Monday, October 2. Meanwhile, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will return earlier to cable TV on Sunday, October 1.

With the resume of their respective talk show, the five comedians have bid farewell to "Strike Force 5", at least for the time being. "Their mission complete. The founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2 and one of them to premium cable on 10/1," they said in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 27.

"Of course, in a greater sense, the Strike Force 5 will never end, because Strike Force 5 is not a place, Strike Force 5 is not a people, Strike Force 5 is barely a podcast... nay, Strike Force 5 is an idea, an idea that five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes, and maybe somebody would listen," they noted. "As we say goodbye, we would like to thank all those somebodies. Truly, you were the heroes. We were mostly the heroes, but you were there too."

"We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team, our wives, our special guests, and apologize to Conan O'Brien, who agreed to do the pod. But Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates, and then the strike ended," the statement continued to read. They jokingly added, "Goodbye for now, and hello for later, because we still have a few more episodes, unless Ryan Reynolds cuts off the cash."

"This is the 'Strike Force 5' signing off and the late night 5 signing back on....what was the password to my work computer again? Babysomoza?" they concluded the statement, which was signed on by all five hosts.

In a similar move, "The Daily Show" has announced that it will return with guest hosts starting Monday, October 16. A new, permanent host is expected to take over in 2024. Meanwhile, Bill Maher revealed on Tuesday that his writers were coming back as soon as possible. The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host further shared that he will have a new episode of his HBO show on Friday, September 29.

You can share this post!